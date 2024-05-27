Simon Cowell insists son Eric has good manners after advice from his beloved mum

Boss of BGT Simon Cowell has one strict rule that his son Eric has to follow that his late mother previously taught him.

Simon became a first-time dad with his fiancée Lauren Silverman in February 2014. While the couple likes to maintain as much privacy as possible when it comes to Eric, they have been open from time to time.

Simon shares son Eric with fiancée Lauren (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Simon Cowell son Eric

In March, Simon hosted the Together For Short Lives Ball, a charity event that supports families and children with life-limiting illnesses.

Simon told OK! that he hopes Eric will also follow in his father’s footsteps and be a philanthropist.

“100%. He knows what I do, why I do it and we talk about it; we discussed the ball and what it’s all for. He is a little young at the moment, but I would hope he would continue with what we’re doing,” he said.

Eric, however, could continue to join the spotlight like Simon. Although, instead of judging talent, he takes an interest in drumming. Simon revealed he had started taking lessons and had purchased him a kit.

“He has great timing and reads music and it’s brilliant watching him play in his bedroom. He looks like a little rock star. Although thank God it’s not the violin! That would have been a no-no,” he revealed.

Simon’s son wants to be a drummer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I do insist on good manners’

Even though Simon has been known to be a ruthless talent show judge, he admitted he is a “big softie” when it comes to being a father.

If there is one thing he insisted his son should always have, it’s “good manners”. He credited his beloved mother Julie for that one rule.

He continued: “‘Manners maketh the man,’ my mum used to say. But I am very careful with him and social media. He doesn’t have a mobile phone – I don’t have one either, so that makes it easier – and I would never let him loose on an iPad or computer without supervision.”

