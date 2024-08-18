Sir David Attenborough previously shared the reason why he is “embarrassed” when he is given credit for his popular documentaries.

Presenter and biologist David, 98, is a firm favourite with the nation and rarely off screens, thanks to programmes such as Planet Earth and Natural Earth. For decades, David’s shows have given viewers a glimpse into the nature and animals of the world.

However, David – who is on Life in Colour today (August 18) – once previously confessed to “conning” viewers, and admitted he doesn’t like getting all of the credit.

David is a firm favourite with viewers (Credit: BBC)

David Attenborough ‘given all credit’ for documentaries

In the early days of his career, David travelled all around the world to make his groundbreaking shows, including the 1979 series Life on Earth. As well as that, he penned the scripted and also wrote the accompanying book.

“But now I just write and speak the words,” he told The Guardian in 2019.

And it turns out David doesn’t like getting all the credit for his work either – admitting he is “embarrassed” by it.

He previously shared his ’embarrassment’ (Credit: BBC)

David Attenborough ’embarrassed’

David explained: “People say: ‘What was it like when you saw that animal charging in?’ And I say: ‘I wasn’t there. Thirty cameramen worked on this thing.’ I’m given credit for things I don’t do. I am grateful, but I’m also embarrassed.”

Ever so humble, David was also quizzed on his failings as a person, to which he quipped: “I’m too convincing when it comes to, as it were, conning your way through, I’m not bad at it. Never identify things unnecessarily,” he added.

David and wife Jane

Legendary broadcaster David is notoriously private about his personal life. But in his 2010 memoir Life on Air, David gave a heartbreaking insight into the death of his beloved wife, Jane.

The wildlife filmmaker tied the knot with his wife Jane in 1950 when he was 24. They lived together in the London borough of Richmond Upon Thames.

The couple soon welcomed two children, Robert and Susan. They are now in their fifties and live their lives away from the spotlight.

After spending 47 years married, Jane sadly died in 1997 at the age of 70 from a brain haemorrhage.

Attenborough’s Life in Colour airs on BBC One at 3:30pm on Sunday (August 18)

