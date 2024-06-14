Springwatch viewers fume over end of series as they beg for another: ‘This is what I pay my TV licence for’

Fans of BBC Two’s Springwatch were left gutted after finding out the show won’t be resuming for another series this year.

The final episode for 2024 aired yesterday (June 13) evening with presenters Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham sharing the news that there won’t be any more episodes until 2025.

There will be no more Springwatch episodes for the rest of the year (Credit: BBC)

Springwatch 2024

During yesterday’s episode, Chris and Michaela talked about a pine marten that was able to urinate backwards.

Shortly after the hilariously awkward moment, Michaela broke the sad news to viewers.

“I hate to tell you, that has brought us to the end of the show… There’s never been a dull moment,” she said.

Addressing everyone’s ongoing support, Chris added: “We want to thank everyone here at RSPB and all of the staff, all of the volunteers and all of our partners who have helped with the programme – particularly the scientists that we have rung up in the middle of the night.

“Thank you for all of the photographs, the clips and the questions you have sent in.”

Chris revealed the show will be returning with Winterwatch in January 2025.

“In the meantime, we want to leave you with some of the most heartwarming, some of the most beautiful, some of the best moments of this extraordinary spring which we’ve had the privilege of enjoying,” he concluded.

Winterwatch will return to BBC Two in January 2025 (Credit: BBC)

‘Three weeks wasn’t enough’

Following the news, viewers immediately reacted to the show’s final episode of the year.

“It has gone too quickly,” one user wrote.

“I needed another 2 weeks of Springwatch three weeks wasn’t enough!” another person shared.

“Please bring back Autumnwatch we can’t wait 6 months!” a third pleaded.

“Springwatch is the best, but it would be good if it was actually on for a full 3 weeks and not just 12 days, especially when we have lost Autumnwatch,” a fourth person said.

“Please BBC bring back Autumnwatch, this content is genuinely what I pay my TV licence for,” a fifth stated.

