Squid Game, which took Netflix by storm back in 2021, has finally had the release date of season 2 revealed.

The Korean drama remains Netflix’s most-watched drama, three years on from its first airing.

Gi-hun won the Squid Game (Credit: Netflix)

What happened in series 1?

SPOILERS AHEAD!!!

It’s been a while since Squid Game first aired, so you may need a refresh over what happened.

The first season followed Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father, as he took part in a secret contest involving 456 other players.

The 456 players were all playing for a 45.6 billion South Korean won prize. However, the game had a deadly twist.

Rather than eliminated players going home, they were killed. A game for some money suddenly turned into a fight for survival.

Gi-hun allied with other players as they fought their way to the final round.

Coming up against his old childhood friend in the final, Cho Sang-woo, Gi-hun ended up winning the money – at the cost of Sang-woo’s life.

However, rather than taking the money and running, the first series ended with Gi-hun vowing to find out who was behind the barbaric games.

Squid Game season 2 is out at Christmas (Credit: Netflix)

Squid Game season 2 announcement

Now, it’s been revealed that Squid Game series 2 will be airing later this year – on Boxing Day, to be precise!

In an open letter, the creator of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that not only will series 2 be coming out, but series 3 is also in the works too.

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either,” he wrote.

“The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with season 3, which will be brought to you next year,” he then revealed.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story,” he then said.

What evil does Front Man have planned? (Credit: Netflix)

Trailer drops

A new teaser trailer for season two was released earlier today (Thursday, August 1).

In the video, runners can be seen racing on a track. However, Squid Game contestants suddenly appear and begin to fall. The camera then pans over to the guards flanking Front Man.

“It’s been three years. Do you want to play again?” he asks. “The real game begins,” a caption then reads, as a glimpse at Young-hee, the deadly doll, is shown.

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport,” a synopsis reads.

“Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Read more: Emily in Paris fans fume over season 4 trailer as they urge Netflix to ‘stop’

Squid Games season 2 drops on Netflix on December 26. Season 3 will air on Netflix in 2025.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.