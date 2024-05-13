Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon bagged a role as a BAFTA presenter last night.

The beloved TV favourite took to the award ceremony stage last night to present an award, sporting a stunning, figure-hugging gown.

However, it wasn’t Stacey’s sparkly attire that only gripped our attention. It was her cheeky quip after Rob Beckett made a tongue-in-cheek dig at her husband, Joe Swash.

Stacey was quick to defend Joe, whom she wed in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon at BAFTAs

Co-host of the award ceremony Romesh Ranganatha said: “Next is the award for factual entertainment, to present it is the host of Sort Your Life Out….”

Stacey Solomon stunned at the BAFTAs (Credit: BBC)

Before addressing her as a “national treasure,” Rob Beckett then quipped: “Which is a bit much coming from the person who married Joe Swash…”

He then quickly muttered: “Love you Joe!”

He’s not that bad.

Stacey swiped back as she appeared on stage: “He’s not that bad,” before quickly joking: “He is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Swash (@joeswash)

Whilst presenting the award, the TV star teased that she was happy to be out of the house, before stating: “Usually I’m sat on the sofa watching these kind of shows with five kids, and a Joe Swash, so this has been lovely.”

The Loose Women panellist looked amazing, with her blonde locks styled into glamorous curls and sporting high-heels and delicate jewellery to compliment her show-stopping dress.

Stacey clapped back at Rob Beckett over Joe Swash (Credit: ITV)

Joe Swash children

In a recent interview, Joe has opened up about the pair potentially expanding their brood. The pair already share six children and have even broached the topic of fostering.

He told The Mirror: “I never thought I’d be sitting here with six kids. So you never know what life’s going to throw at you. But if it does throw another baby at me there could be worse things.”

Although, Joe didn’t shy away from just how hard work having children can be. He continued: “It’s really hard. When you’re tired you feel like a zombie.

Joe Swash and Stacey share a growing brood of six (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

“But they’re your kids and it’s the most fulfilling job in the world.”

The EastEnders star previously admitted to OK! that having children is “addictive”.

He said: “The baby bit goes so fast, and then before you know it, they’re toddlers – then you yearn for babies again.

“We’re slightly addicted to babies – it’s so nice to be needed. You think, ‘Six has to be it,’ but I’d never say never.”

Read more: Joe Swash isn’t ruling out having even more kids with Stacey Solomon: “There could be worse things”

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.