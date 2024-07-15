Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash ‘land huge fly-on-the-wall reality show’: ‘It’ll be a huge hit’

Stacey Solomon is reportedly set to add to her impressive CV that includes Loose Women and Sort Your Life Out after bagging herself a big-money TV deal for a “huge hit” family series with Joe Swash.

The 34-year-old, her husband Joe, 42, and their kids are apparently set to feature in what The Sun describes as a “fly-on-the-wall” reality show.

An insider claimed to the tabloid: “Stacey and Joe are such homebodies and love nothing more than spending time with their children. The series is set to be a huge hit, given the chaos that comes with a big family.

“Stacey and Joe will also not hold back when it comes to showing the highs and lows of family life.

“Fans can expect to see an unfiltered version of a busy household.”

Joe and Stacey children

Stacey and Joe share three children together – Rex, five, Rose, two and Belle, one. She is also mum to Zachary, 16, who she brought into the world aged 17, and shares him with childhood sweetheart Dean Cox.

Leighton, 12, was born to Stacey and her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham. Stacey is step-mum to Joe’s son Harry, who is 17.

New additions to the Solomon-Swash household

It comes as the star revealed on Instagram she was adopting ducks – with names later confirmed as Daisy and Delilah Solomon-Swash – for their pond at their reported £1.2 million Essex mansion, nicknamed Pickle Cottage.

In the post’s caption, Stacey wrote: “Daisy and Delilah Solomon-Swash. So, our ducks are gorgeous feather girlies, and now, finally, we can name them.

“Honestly, these little duckies have brought so much joy to our lives. They’re so loving and cuddly and just the most amazing addition to our family!

“[We] can’t wait to complete pickle cottage pond and maybe adopt some more feathered friends.

“Things are starting to get a little more even around pickle cottage. Six boys, five girls now counting all dogs, ducks and humans.”

She added: “The white one is Daisy, and the brown one is Delilah.”

The couple tied the knot in July 2022 in the grounds of Pickle Cottage.

ED! has reached out to Stacey and Joe’s reps for comment.

