Sort Your Life Out is back for series five as Stacey Solomon has revealed filming is already underway.

The mum of five took to her social media to share the news that she was back with her TV “family”.

Stacey was seen with Sort Your Life Out co-stars Dilly Carter, Robert Bent and Iwan Carrington and revealed they were filming in Wales.

Stacey with her Sort Your Life Out gang – Rob, Dilly and Iwan (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out series five filming as Stacey Solomon asks for help

The presenter said: “I’m in Wales today with my family. Yay! We’re back filming Sort Your Life Out. I’m so excited. Series five!”

She then issued a plea for help – and it seems the show needs you!

We might be coming to your house!

“And also we have still not chosen all our families for series five so if you want to apply, I’ll put a link on here,” Stacey said. “We might be coming to your house!”

Rob added: “We need you, we might be coming to help you!”

Dilly was excited, too, sharing a post on her Instagram.

“We couldn’t be happier to be reunited and filming another series,” she said – and fans of the show felt much the same.

One said: “Omg I love this show – when do we get to see it?” Another commented: “You’re such a lovely team. Love the show and have to say I cry happy tears with some of the families too.” Another then added: “Best show on the telly.”

Stacey needs you! (Credit: BBC)

How to apply

The BBC is looking for homes to transform for series five of Sort Your Life Out.

The website states: “Would you like your home totally transformed by Stacey Solomon and her expert team? Through a life-changing declutter, supersize spring clean and ingenious carpentry solutions, this process will bring joy back into your home.

“Hit BBC One show Sort Your Life Out is looking for families or shared households to take part in a new series.

“Imagine if the entire contents of your house were laid out before you, so you could decide what to keep, and what to lose.

“Stacey and her expert team of organising fanatics can help you let go of the things you don’t need, and streamline what you do. Plus they’ll create space-saving storage and put systems in place to save you time and money in the future.

“Whether you have a new baby on the way, want to run a business from home, find it hard to let go of sentimental items or just want to create calm in the chaos, we’d love to hear from you.”

You can apply for the show here. Applications close on May 26.

