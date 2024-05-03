Stacey Solomon took to social media this week to pay tribute to her beloved late dog, Theo.

The mum-of-five shared a heartfelt message in which dubbed her beloved pooch as her “first girl”.

In a lengthy post alongside a stunning photo shoot beneath a blossom tree with her daughters Belle and Rose, Stacey could be seen beaming as she embraced her children.

This is where she penned the tear-jerking tribute and admitted she “missed” Theo.

Stacey Solomon pens sweet tribute to dog Theo

Stacey wrote alongside the string of snaps: “Theo’s Tree.

“Me and all of my girlies… Theo was my first girl. The most incredible doggy. We named this tree Theo’s tree because it’s so beautiful and doesn’t flower for long enough like Theo.

“I got Theo when it was just me and the boys and she was my girl. My little soulmate for 11 years. I’m so glad she made it to Pickle Cottage and she sleeps here under the blossom tree.

“I had a shoot from home and I couldn’t not get some pictures of me and the girls under her tree which has blossomed more and more every year since Theo passed.

“I feel like every time the bright pink leaves shower the tree it’s Theo letting us know shes okay. We miss you Theo, not a day goes by that I don’t think of you! Thank you for taking these @chelseawhitephotog. The most precious memories.”

Stacey’s dog died just after Christmas in 2021.

Stacey Solomon has shared her experience grieving her dog Theo (Credit: ITV)

‘I know it sounds silly’

The Renovation Rescue star has previously given her followers an insight into mourning her precious pooch. Alongside a snap of the blossom tree, Stacey has previously wrote: “I can’t even describe how much I miss Theo,” she then added a teary eyed emoji.

Stacey continued: “But every year this tree has bloomed since we lost her it gets better and better and bigger and more beautiful.

“I know it sounds silly,” she then added, “but it feels like she’s saying: ‘I’m happy where I am and I’m always growing with you.'”

Just after the death of Theo, Stacey shared an emotional Instagram post.

She gushed: “The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo.

“11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty.”

