Stephen Graham fans get ready – the Liverpudlian legend is returning to screens for a brand new Netflix drama.

BAFTA winner Stephen has been a staple on screens for years- from roles in harrowing dramas like This Is England and Line Of Duty, to even showing off his vocal chops in the musical, Matilda.

But for Stephen’s latest drama TV show, called Adolescence, it appears it is set to be his most dramatic yet.

Stephen Graham new drama Adolescence

The official synopsis for Adolescence, released by Netflix, reads: “Adolescence tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested and charged with the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.”

Directed by by Philip Barantini, the four-part crime drama Adolescence, which is its working title, is filmed in real-time and in one-shot.

A press release explained: “Each episode being filmed in one unflinching continuous shot, holding focus on the main characters and the unparalleled drama as it unfolds in real-time.”

Who else is in new Stephen Graham Netflix drama?

Joining Stephen in the new Netflix drama Adolescence are Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty.

Ashley found fame in the smash hit Channel 4 and Netflix show Top Boy, while Erin became a breakout star in The Crown – playing a young Princess Anne.

In Adolescence, Stephen plays the father of a son who’s been arrested for murder, Eddie Miller. Ashley Walters will also star as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, and Erin Doherty will be playing the psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case.

Also appearing in Adolescence are Owen Cooper, and Faye Marsay. And a Happy Valley star has also bagged a role – with Mark Stanley set to star. Mark played Rob Hepworth in the third series of the smash hit BBC show, Happy Valley.

Viewers ‘looking forward’ to Adolescence

Netflix’s official Instagram account shared the news of its new Netflix drama, Adolescence.

In a snap shared to the social media site, Stephen and Ashley can be seen posing together with a clapperboard.

The photo was captioned: “Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty will star in Netflix’s new one-shot crime drama Adolescence (working title).”

Stephen Graham, don’t need to know anything else. I’m there

And fans were left in a frenzy over the news, with plenty sharing their excitement. One person said: “Looking forward to this!”

Someone else also added: “Stephen Graham, don’t need to know anything else. I’m there.” A third then penned: “Seems like it’ll be a good show, great actors and writing team.”

