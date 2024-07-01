Stephen Mulhern on why he’d ‘never’ do I’m A Celebrity: ‘I’d have to be more than bankrupt’

Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern previously revealed you’ll “never” see him in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The popular presenter is pals with the show’s hosts, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, but speaking last year he ruled out ever signing up to appear on the popular show.

Stephen Mulhern will ‘never’ sign up as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splash News)

‘I don’t know how celebrities do it’

Speaking to Woman in 2023, Stephen was asked who would be most useful if he was stuck on a desert island – Ant or Dec.

He responded: “This is the only time I’ve been asked a question about them that I’ve been able to answer, as it’s usually ‘who is your favourite’! The answer to this is, without question, Dec, as he is the most sensible. But if you want to fall into the river or have your boat sink, then ask Ant! Ant is there for the mistakes!”

He then added: “I’d be useless on a desert island, too. I’m often asked if I’d do I’m a Celeb but I never could. Not only because they would pick on me, but also because I don’t know how celebrities do it.

“I’d have to be more than bankrupt to do that show. I’m a shocking eater, and I can’t even deal with the tins that they eat from – the noise puts me off.”

Stephen Mulhern hosts shows including In For A Penny and Catchphrase (Credit: ITV)

Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern on his ‘guilty pleasure’

He also quipped that there’s “no crumpets or toaster in the jungle” after revealing that crumpets with cheese on top were his “guilty pleasure”.

Replacing Ant

Stephen previously revealed why he ruled out hosting the show during Ant’s spell away from the spotlight.

He went to rehab after a drink-drive car accident and to battle his painkiller addiction.

Speaking about Holly Willoughby replacing Ant, Stephen said: “It was the best possible choice, you couldn’t have gone with another guy. It had to be a female host and Holly was perfect. Holly and Dec worked a treat.”

He also addressed taking over from Ant on Saturday Night Takeaway: “When we were in Florida for Takeaway last year there was talk about me doing a lot more stuff on the show. But you can’t replace Ant. I’m not going to step into a friend’s shoes. I couldn’t do as well as him and I’m just pleased he’s back.”

