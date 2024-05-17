Stephen Mulhern on moment that started his bromance with Ant and Dec: ‘That’s how we all became friends’

They have one of the best friendships on TV – and In For A Penny host Stephen Mulhern recently recounted the very moment he became friends with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Stephen, 47, and Ant and Dec, both 48, met in 1998.

At the time, Stephen was working on CITV and the Geordie duo were the hosts of SM:TV Live.

Their friendship has grown over the years, with the trio all living near each other

Furthermore, Stephen has gone on to host In For A Penny – which started as a segment on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Stephen would often dress up on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

In For A Penny host Stephen Mulhern on first meeting with Ant and Dec

Speaking about the moment they met, Stephen told the Express: “A long time ago, I was in a room with Ant and Dec, and one of the big telly bosses came in. At the time they were riding high, massively successful, and I was just plodding along.

“I saw my chance and said to Ant: ‘When the boss comes over, can you ask me to do a trick?’ He said okay.”

He continued: “So Ant says: ‘Stephen, come on, show so and so a trick.’ I reply something like: ‘Oh what? Really? I’m off duty… Fine, go on then, let me have a go,’ in a very nonchalant manner, but of course then do the trick.

“‘You cheeky so and so,’ Ant says with a smile once the boss had gone. And that’s how we all became friends. I think the big boss liked it too.”

Stephen hosts Saturday Night Takeaway spin-off In For A Penny (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s showbiz friends

He spoke more about their friendship with OK! back in April.

“Our friendship off-screen is just as wonderful as on-screen, we support each other, we’re there for each other. It’s funny because I’ve only got a very small network of celeb friends. There’s myself, Ant, Dec, Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis.

“They’re my people and if they ever needed advice we can all phone each other and go: ‘Look, tell us what’s going on.’

“You can do a show with a performer or a presenter or an actress and you say that classic, oh we’ll definitely stay in touch and within a couple of months you don’t hear anything.”

Read more: Stephen Mulhern on Ant McPartlin ‘coming up with idea’ for In For A Penny

In For A Penny is on ITV1 Saturday (May 18) at 6pm.

What are your thoughts on Stephen’s friendship with Ant and Dec? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.