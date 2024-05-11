Stephen Mulhern on Ant McPartlin ‘coming up with idea’ for In For A Penny: ‘That really annoys me’

Stephen Mulhern has shared the secret role Ant McPartlin has on In For A Penny – and it seems he’s not too impressed.

Since 2019, Stephen has been at the helm of the beloved game show. A hit with fans, the series, which is back on screens on Saturday (May 11), follows jokester Stephen travel across the UK, playing games with the nation.

But it turns out none other than Ant McPartlin has a secret role on the ITV show – which is apparently “annoying” for host Stephen.

Stephen is the host of the beloved game show (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern reveals Ant’s secret role on In For A Penny

In For A Penny premiered back in 2019, as a Saturday Night Takeaway spin-off show. And it turns out it was Ant and Dec who helped Stephen create the show, most notably Ant, who apparently came up with the idea.

They are my bosses — that really annoys me.

Speaking to The Sun in 2019, Stephen shared: “Ant came up with the idea, they are my bosses — that really annoys me.” Stephen then joked: “The fact is, I have to answer to them.

“But when we made the series, Ant phoned me and said: ‘Listen. We’ve both watched it and this could be the best thing on TV.'”

Stephen said Ant ‘came up with the idea’ (Credit: ITV)

In For A Penny ‘first’

This series of In For A Penny will see a show first. For the programme’s final episode, Stephen will be heading overseas. He will go to Walt Disney World Resort, where an extravaganza of a last episode will take place.

Joined by beloved Disney characters, he will put holidaymakers through their paces. What’s more, there are also brand-new games as well as the iconic and wacky tasks fans know and love.

Speaking on the announcement, Diego Rincón, Creative Director of In For A Penny spoke out. They said: “We are thrilled to be taking the epic ‘In For A Penny’ to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida! This is a perfect partnership to create truly entertaining TV.”

Vice President of Disney Destinations International UK and EMEA, Angelica Costantini, remarked: “We are delighted to host Stephen Mulhern. and ‘In For A Penny’ at Walt Disney World and we can’t wait to bring Disney magic to homes across the UK.”

In For A Penny airs on Saturday (May 11) from 6:30PM on ITV.

