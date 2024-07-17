In For A Penny, which is hosted by the beloved Stephen Mulhern, has reportedly been ‘shelved’ by ITV.

Stephen, 47, is a staple on our TV screens with his hit shows from Deal or No Deal to Catchphrase.

According to reports, his Saturday primetime game show In For A Penny is taking a break due to Stephen’s busy schedule.

Stephen Mulhern on In For A Penny

However, a source has told TV Zone: “Whilst Stephen is busy filming other projects over the summer, In For A Penny continues to be a much loved format for ITV.

“So don’t put your pennies away just yet as the team could be popping up in your local town, to challenge even more members of the public to take part in their unique and madcap games in the future!”

In For A Penny news

In For A Penny sees Stephen offer unsuspecting people on the streets to play a unique set of games with a chance of winning a prize.

The sixth series of the show came to an end last month.

Fans express their sadness over the reports as one person said on X today: “The funniest show on TV and one of my favs. I’m devastated, ITV what are you doing?”

Another wrote: “Such easy viewing! I’m gutted it’s been cancelled.”

A third added: “Literally one of the easiest things to sit down and watch on a quiet weekend, it’s so cheesy that it’s funny.”

Stephen previously said that his ITV co-star and pal Ant McPartlin “came up with the idea” of In For A Penny.

Speaking to The Sun in 2019, Stephen shared: “Ant came up with the idea, they are my bosses — that really annoys me.” Stephen then joked: “The fact is, I have to answer to them.

“But when we made the series, Ant phoned me and said: ‘Listen. We’ve both watched it and this could be the best thing on TV.'”

