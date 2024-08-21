ITV viewers are used to seeing Stephen Mulhern in a studio on shows such as Catchphrase and Deal Or No Deal or roaming the streets playing games on In For A Penny.

But we’re about to see a whole new side to him as something throws him out of his comfort zone.

His friends Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will send him to Asia in a new one-off show.

The Accidental Tourist will see Stephen encounter epic locations, exotic cultures and cuisines, incredible people and places and exhilarating activities he would never have chosen for himself.

Ant and Dec will be taking their cues from their favourite viral clips and are sending Stephen somewhere he has never been before, in an effort to help to test his resolve and push his boundaries.

Discussing the new show, Stephen admitted his apprehension towards his new adventure.

Stephen has been friends with Ant and Dec for years (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Stephen Mulhern announces new ITV show with Ant and Dec

He says in a statement: “Travelling and adventure have never been on my list of favourite things… so to say I’m nervous would be a huge understatement!

“This project sort of feels like the world’s worst bucket list! There are lots of things I love in life, just as much as there are things I don’t like; fancy food, exotic places, and even the sound of the cutlery scraping on the food tins on I’m A Celebrity can tip me over the edge!

“I’ve never even had a cup of coffee… so don’t get me started on avocado!

“In this case, I can’t help but feel I’m going to be facing them all! I like to have a lot of laughs during the shows I present, but I’ve got a sense you’ll be seeing a lot more emotions than just laughter on this journey! I hope you enjoy it and please wish me luck!”

Ant and Dec are looking forward to throwing Stephen out of his comfort zone (Credit: BBC)

Ant and Dec ‘can’t wait’

Stephen’s pal Ant said: “It’s going to be a lot of fun, for us mainly, not so much for Stephen!”

Meanwhile, Dec added: “We can’t wait to send Stephen off on his exotic journey of self-discovery and see what he uncovers.”

The trio have previously worked together on a number of projects, with Stephen being a regular on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Stephen also hosted Britain’s Got More Talent, a spin-off of Ant and Dec’s main show.

Ant and Dec also created and executive produced In For a Penny – which is reportedly taking a break from screens.

The Accidental Tourist will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player in 2025.

Read more: Holly Willoughby returning to ITV to host reboot of You Bet! with Stephen Mulhern

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.