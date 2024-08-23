Gogglebox star Stephen Webb breaks down over tragic death of brother to heroin overdose

Gogglebox favourite Stephen Webb is on the hunt for love again after parting ways with his husband and co-star Daniel Lustig.

The reality star is looking to the future as he flaunts his recent glow up whilst starring on Celebs Go Dating. However, Stephen is also having to address his past… including a tragic loss.

Stephen and Daniel tied the knot in 2018, but earlier this year announced they were “riding tandem” out of their marriage and had decided to split.

Now, Stephen is strutting his stuff on Celebs Go Dating and getting back out onto the dating scene. Although his time on the show, which started on Monday August 19, has been filled with flash dates and mingling so far, this doesn’t mean there isn’t some emotional moments amongst the flirting.

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb opened up about the tragic death of his brother (Credit: E4)

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb opens up about brother’s death

In Thursday night’s instalment of the series (August 22), Stephen opened up about his past and admitted to his fears of abandonment. He explained how these concerns stem from his his dad leaving his mum when he was young.

Stephen explained that he grew up with his mum, brother and three sisters. Tragically his brother, Paul, died at the age of just 32 because of a heroin overdose.

Especially at the age of around 30, my brother passed away and that meant I was the only boy with three sisters and mum.

Stephen told the CGD experts: “My dad left my mum on her own to bring up us five kids.”

Expert Paul Carrick Brunson probed Stephen about whether he felt the pressure after his dad left. Stephen admitted: “Tonnes.”

Stephen could be seen growing emotional as he continued: “And especially at the age of around 30 my brother passed away and that meant I was the only boy with three sisters. I felt a lot like I was doing my dad’s job.”

Paul agreed: “A lot on your shoulders,” to which Stephen emotionally nodded as he fought back tears.

Stephen announced his split with husband Daniel earlier this year (Credit: E4 / Youtube)

Stephen Webb on his marriage split

The hairdresser also went on to discuss his recent marriage split, explaining: “I’ve got to accept what has happened between me and my husband Daniel. And I am still working through that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Lustig-webb (@lustig75)

“I had been quietly quitting it for over a year – I stopped feeling it. I felt like life was ticking by and I wanted a new adventure.”

Daniel previously told OK! of their marriage breakdown: “Neither one of us wanted to be unhappy and when we called time on it, yes it was very upsetting. Because when you get married and walk down the aisle you don’t think that’s ever going to happen. You can’t think that, you have to think positively.”

Read more: Stephen Webb slammed for ‘inappropriate’ jokes on Celebs Go Dating: ‘A hard watch’

So, what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.