Ahead of this year’s 2024 series of Strictly, bosses have demanded that all professional dancers undergo their “anti-bullying training.”

A new series is around the corner and the BBC has begun revealing its star-studded lineup. Some already announced include JLS star JB Gill, former Corrie favourite Shayne Ward, and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

While fans are excited for another year of glitz and glamour, Strictly has remained in the headlines all year due to concerning behaviours behind the scenes.

The BBC’s ongoing investigation

The hit dancing show has continued to be front page news after former contestant Amanda Abbington filed a complaint about her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Last year, Amanda quit the competition and said she was diagnosed with “mild PTSD.”

She has since accused the Italian pro of “abusive” behaviour during the training process. While Giovanni has denied any claims, an investigation is ongoing with the BBC. Two other contestants have reportedly come forward about his behaviour.

Giovanni will not be returning to Strictly this year.

The show found itself in more heat when bosses found footage of Graziano Di Prima kicking his celeb partner Zara McDermott.

As a result, Graziano has been axed from Strictly.

Strictly 2024: ‘The recent allegations and complaints have rocked Strictly’

With the misconduct investigation at the centre of headlines, the BBC are reportedly doing all they can to avoid more complaints. As a result, they want everyone to undergo their “anti-bullying training.”

“By making this training compulsory, the BBC are sending a crystal clear message to everyone involved in the show that this behaviour will not be tolerated,” a BBC insider told The Mirror.

“The recent allegations and complaints have rocked Strictly, but they are determined it will not be derailed.”

“They are going to do everything they can to prevent misconduct in future. They are taking these new rules very seriously indeed and anyone who does not comply will be gone in an instant,” they continued.

