Strictly 2024 is just around the corner with the line-up fully announced and a start date rumoured.

The likes of Nick Knowles, Paul Merson and Sam Quek are among those taking part this year. Meanwhile, actor Shayne Ward, actress Sarah Hadland and Gladiator Montell Douglas were confirmed as contestants recently.

Strictly will reportedly begin in September (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024 start date

But when does Strictly begin? According to reports, the launch show could begin on September 14 while the first live show begins on September 21.

Fans of Strictly are already able to apply for tickets, reports claim. It’s reported that they can buy tickets for show dates at Elstree Studios including September 21 and 28 and other dates in October, November and December.

With a rumoured start date, who’s taking part in the series?

Read the full line-up below…

Comedian and actor Chris McCausland announced as first Strictly 2024 contestant (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024 contestants: Chris McCausland

After much speculation on who has signed up this year, This Morning hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle revealed on August 5 that actor and comedian Chris would the first celeb hitting the dancefloor next month.

He joked that his reveal was the “worst kept secret in British TV”.

The 47-year-old is most known for his role as Rudi in the CBeebies show Me Too! and regularly tours the UK with his comedy career. He also currently hosts his own Saturday morning ITV chat show, The Chris McCausland Show.

Chris is blind due to a genetic disorder of the eyes called retinitis pigmentosa.

“If anybody out there is thinking – how the hell is he going to do that? – then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Okay don’t answer that…!” he shared in a statement.

JLS star JB is the second contestant announced (Credit: BBC)

JB Gill

After competing and winning the Strictly Christmas special in 2012, JLS star JB Gill has signed up to become one of the contestants for Strictly 2024.

The music chart-topper also presents Songs of Praise.

“I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me,” the Beat Again hitmaker shared in a statement.

“I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs – I’m here to embrace it all!”

Former X Factor star JB being announced as the second contestant for Strictly 2024 has gone a treat with fans.

“WOW! That one caught me off guard. The 2nd member of JLS to take part in the show following Aston Merrygold in 2017. He’ll do really well!” one user wrote.

Wynne will get his dancing shoes on! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly line-up: Wynne Evans

The third star taking part in Strictly 2024 is Wynne Evans. The star is best known for his operatic skills and his appearance in the Go.compare insurance adverts.

He said: “I am honestly still pinching myself, a portly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?! I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction. What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines. Plus, after winning Celebrity MasterChef last year, maybe the route to the judges’ hearts will be through their stomachs!”

Toyah will take part in Strictly 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Toyah Willcox

Singer and actress Toyah Willcox will get her dancing shoes on. She has been performing across stage and screen for over 50 years.

In a statement Toyah said: “Wow Strictly Come Dancing, can you believe it! This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I’m here for every sparkly second. I’m used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me, how I will do, it’s a mystery… I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now!”

Dr Punam Krishan will join the BBC show: ‘This is so out of my comfort zone’ (Credit: BBC)

Dr Punam Krishan

Meanwhile, Morning Live star Dr Punam Krishan became the fifth Strictly 2024 star.

She appears on Morning Live as its resident GP. In a statement, Dr Punam said: “This still doesn’t feel real, I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year’s show.

“I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year, I can’t believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now,” she then said.

“This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all.”

Tasha is reported to have dated Giovanni Pernice (Credit: BBC)

Strictly contestants 2024: Tasha Ghouri

Rumoured to have enjoyed a fling with Giovanni Pernice, Tasha became the sixth celeb to join the line-up on August 7.

Tasha, who was born deaf, appeared on ITV’s Love Island in 2022. Since then has amassed a following of over 2.2 million across her social media network.

Tasha has worked with Number 10 Downing Street, The Department of Education and also MED-AL to champion issues close to her heart. She is also a published author with her debut novel Hits Different and has her own podcast, Superpowers with Tasha.

She said: “Pinch me, I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly Come Dancing! I’ve been watching the show since I was little – it’s a firm Ghouri family favourite. So this is a total dream come true.

“I know it’s going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dancefloor,” she then added.

Pete Wicks was announced as one of the contestants for Strictly 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Pete Wicks

After much speculation, Pete Wicks became the seventh person to sign up. A controversial signing given that he’s best friends with Zara McDermott’s boyfriend Sam Thompson.

Pete’s best known for his appearances on TOWIE, and has a podcast with Sam.

He said: “Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying.”

Zara gushed over Pete doing Strictly (Credit: Instagram)

Pete then added: “But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I’m genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Zara spoke out on her Instagram, writing: “I’ve never been so excited. Love you.”

Shayne will get his dancing shoes on! (Credit: BBC)

Shayne Ward

On August 8, during ITV’s Lorraine, Shayne Ward and Sarah Hadland were announced as the latest stars.

Former Coronation Street star Shayne said in a statement: “I’m buzzing to see all of the sparkles and magic that is Strictly in real life. I’m no stranger to live TV, but dancing Latin and Ballroom in front of millions is a whole new level. No promises on my dancing ability, but I will give it my best shot!”

Sarah will swap acting for dancing! (Credit: BBC)

Sarah Hadland

Miranda favourite Sarah also said: “I cannot believe I am part of Strictly! I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year. I’m so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!”

Jamie is swapping Albert Square for the Strictly ballroom (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Borthwick

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has said in a statement: “I had a ball doing the Strictly Christmas special last year, so when I was asked to join for this series it was the easiest yes! This is a fresh challenge and it will be so different to be learning a new dance every week and for the public to have their say. I’m hoping to be Salsa-ing around Albert Square in no time and I’ll be asking my Walford Strictly alumni for some words of wisdom. See you on the dancefloor!”

He’s known for playing Jay Brown/Mitchell in the BBC soap.

Swimmer Tom Dean is doing Strictly! (Credit: BBC)

Tom Dean

Olympian Tom Dean MBE will also join the line-up. Swimmer Tom is a three-time Olympic champion.

He said in a statement: “I am taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024! You may have heard me accidentally say it poolside first… but now I can officially talk about how excited I am to get stuck into something new, meet some brilliant people and get dancing. Bring it on!”

Montell Douglas is doing Strictly! (Credit: BBC)

Montell Douglas

On August 9, ‘Fire’ from Gladiators and Olympian Montell Douglas was announced for Strictly 2024.

Montell said in a statement: “Strictly ARE YOU READY, Fire is here to light up the Ballroom. Wow I am so honoured to have been asked to do the show. It is such an amazing thing to be a part of and I can’t wait to get started. Hopefully a few of my Gladiator moves will come in handy with the Tango or Paso Doble!”

DIY SOS fave Nick is doing Strictly! (Credit: BBC)

Nick Knowles

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has been announced as the next Strictly star on The One Show on August 12.

He said in a statement: “I’m so, so excited to be doing Strictly this year. People may be more used to me getting stuck in on a building site or travelling the world, but dancing live on TV will be a whole new adventure. I’ve spent my whole life learning new skills and I’ve never been afraid of a challenge – there’s life in the old dog yet to take on one more big one – being taught how to dance! I’ll give it my everything …. and try not to embarrass my kids of course!”

Paul Merson has joined the line-up! (Credit: BBC)

Paul Merson

Former football star Paul Merson will get his dancing shoes on. The news was announced on The One Show on August 12.

He said in a statement: “Joining Strictly is a whole new ball game for me, but I’m going to tackle this challenge head on. I’m ready to swap the pitch for the Ballroom floor, so here’s hoping my two left feet can learn some moves and you never know, maybe I’ll be taking home the Glitterball Trophy!”

Sam Quek will take to the dance floor (Credit: BBC)

Sam Quek

TV star Sam Quek is the final 2024 contestant. She’s known for being a hockey player and a TV star, having a hosting role on BBC’s Morning Live. She also appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2016.

She said in a statement: “As a former hockey player I’m used to playing as part of a team, but the thought of dancing on the Ballroom floor in front of a live audience is quite daunting! I’m chuffed to be a part of this legendary show and Quickstep into the shoes of a performer, it feels absolutely surreal but I’m ready for every bit of the adventure.”

