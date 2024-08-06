Dr Punam Krishan, Wynne Evans and Toyah Willcox have been announced as the latest stars for Strictly 2024 alongside fellow contestants Chris McCausland and JB Gill.

After much speculation on who has signed up this year, This Morning hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle revealed on Monday morning (August 5) that actor and comedian Chris is the first celeb hitting the dancefloor next month.

He joked that his reveal was the “worst kept secret in British TV”.

Meanwhile, he’ll join JB, Wynne, Dr Punam and Toyah. Read the full line-up below…

Comedian and actor Chris McCausland announced as first Strictly 2024 contestant (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024 contestants: Chris McCausland

The 47-year-old is most known for his role as Rudi in the CBeebies show Me Too! and regularly tours the UK with his comedy career. He also currently hosts his own Saturday morning ITV chat show, The Chris McCausland Show.

Chris is blind due to a genetic disorder of the eyes called retinitis pigmentosa.

“If anybody out there is thinking – how the hell is he going to do that? – then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Okay don’t answer that…!” he shared in a statement.

JLS star JB is the second contestant announced (Credit: BBC)

JB Gill

After competing and winning the Strictly Christmas special in 2012, JLS star JB Gill has signed up to become one of the contestants for Strictly 2024.

The music chart-topper also presents Songs of Praise.

“I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me,” the Beat Again hitmaker shared in a statement.

“I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs – I’m here to embrace it all!”

Former X Factor star JB being announced as the second contestant for Strictly 2024 has gone a treat with fans.

“WOW! That one caught me off guard. The 2nd member of JLS to take part in the show following Aston Merrygold in 2017. He’ll do really well!” one user wrote.

Wynne will get his dancing shoes on! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly line-up: Wynne Evans

The third star taking part in Strictly 2024 is Wynne Evans. The star is best known for his operatic skills and his appearance in the Go.compare insurance adverts.

He said: “I am honestly still pinching myself, a portly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?! I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction. What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines. Plus, after winning Celebrity MasterChef last year, maybe the route to the judges’ hearts will be through their stomachs!”

Toyah will take part in Strictly 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Toyah Willcox

Singer and actress Toyah Willcox will get her dancing shoes on. She has been performing across stage and screen for over 50 years.

In a statement Toyah said: “Wow Strictly Come Dancing, can you believe it! This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I’m here for every sparkly second. I’m used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me, how I will do, it’s a mystery… I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now!”

Dr Punam Krishan will join the BBC show (Credit: BBC)

Dr Punam Krishan

Meanwhile, Morning Live star Dr Punam Krishan has become the fifth Strictly 2024 star.

She appears on Morning Live as its resident GP. In a statement, Dr Punam said: “This still doesn’t feel real, I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year’s show. I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year, I can’t believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now. This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all.”

