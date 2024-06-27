The 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing isn’t due to start for a couple of months yet, but fans are thirsty to find out who’ll they’ll be cheering on come September when the glitzy ballroom show kicks off.

And, with sources speculating who’ll be signing up, comic Chris McCausland was ambushed on This Morning today (June 27) as Ben Shephard asked if he’d be taking part.

Chris got a grilling today! (Credit: ITV)

Strictly 2024: Chris McCausland in talks to become show’s first blind contestant

Appearing on the show with Ben and co-host Cat Deeley, Chris must’ve thought he’d got away with addressing the rumours. However, Ben slipped in a cheeky Strictly question as their chat was coming to a close.

Ben asked him: “Strictly, Chris McCausland, are you going to be on this year’s Strictly?”

You know, live TV, can I be taught to do something I can’t even see what it is?

Risking the wrath of the BBC by letting the cat out of the bag, Chris replied: “Do you know what, it’s on the cards. I’m thinking about it. It would be so far outside my comfort zone and I don’t know if I’m logistically capable of doing it. You know, live TV, can I be taught to do something I can’t even see what it is?”

Ben responded to tell Chris: “We’d enjoy watching that.”

Turning the tables on Ben, who’s previously said wife Annie wouldn’t let him do Strictly, Chris said: “You do it.”

Ben pressed: “Are you doing it?” Giggling, Chris responded: “I’ll agree to do it if you agree to do it.”

Chris had previously been reported to have been approached by the Beeb to take part in the show. If he signs up, he’ll be the series’ first-ever blind contestant.

Chris McCausland is in talks to be the show’s first-ever blind contestant (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: Who else is tipped to appear?

Mollie, Harry or Paul from The Traitors could also be waltzing their way onto the dancefloor this September.

A source claimed: “Strictly is still four months away and there’s still so much to play for. But The Traitors are obviously at the forefront of everyone’s mind. It would also be a nice tie-in given both shows are hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

“Mollie’s presence would also be a hugely positive moment of representation for people, like her, who have a disability. But, just as with The Traitors, she first has to fend off the competition from rivals Paul and Harry.”

Dave Fishwick

This Morning expert Dave Fishwick has reportedly already signed on the Strictly dotted line.

A source claimed: “Dave is a real community hero and the best of British. Strictly think his inspiring backstory will win him new fans on and shine a spotlight on the amazing work he has done for people and business in Lancashire.

“He is a working-class man who did well for himself and decided to use his success to help others.”

The insider went onto claim doing the show was a “dream come true” for Dave.

Molly-Mae would be in the audience for Tommy Fury’s star turn (Credit: Cover Images)

Host Tess Daly sets tongues wagging

The National TV Awards earlier this year gave Strictly host Tess Daly a chance to “tap up” a few A-listers she’s been eyeing for the 2024 series.

Accepting the Best Entertainment Programme Award, Tess she wanted to thank “all the celebrities for taking part and being so brave”. She then added that she could be “tapping up a few of you in the room later on for the next series”.

Gladiator ready?

Gladiators star Nitro, real name Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, appeared on the 2023 series, reading out the voting numbers. And, according to reports, he could be back this autumn as a contestant.

It was recently claimed he was on the verge of signing on the dotted line. An insider claimed: “Strictly chiefs think it’s a great idea to cross-pollinate entertainment shows and cast a Gladiator.”

Strictly 2024: Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury has been tipped to go from the boxing ring to the BBC ballroom, with fiancée Molly-Mae Hague adding adding an extra touch of sparkle to the audience.

An insider claimed: “They’re hoping he will appreciate how Strictly will generate a new type of follower for him. They believe Molly-Mae in the audience would also pull in younger fans.”

Anton Du Beke’s pal Hannah Waddingham

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke might find himself in the precarious position of judging his pal if BBC bosses get their way.

They’re apparently desperate to get Hannah Waddingham to sign up for the series.

An insider claimed: “It’s just a question of whether or not it’s possible to fit it into her schedule – obviously it’s a very big commitment, and she is incredibly in demand at the moment.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are tipped to be the show’s first married competitors (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly 2024: First married couple to compete?

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are rumoured to be the first married couple to appear on the show.

“Brooklyn and Nicola are very glam and perfectly fit the profile for the kind of celebs who bosses are after. They’d love to get Brooklyn on the show as he is immediately recognisable to Strictly’s core audience. Nicola would be brilliant, but she’s still not very well known here despite being the daughter-in-law of our most famous celebrity couple. So to get them on the same show, competing against each other — that would be a producer’s dream,” a source claimed.

Read more: Strictly star Scott Mills ties the knot with Rylan Clark and Scarlett Moffatt in attendance

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.