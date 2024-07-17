Ahead of the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 being confirmed, fans on Reddit reckon Barney Walsh could be among the famous faces in with a shout to appear in the line-up.

Gladiators host, Casualty actor and son of TV’s favourite everything Bradley Walsh, Barney has been tipped to pop up for this year’s series alongside other celeb names such as Martin Kemp’s son Roman.

But it isn’t just the offspring of famous faces that are part of this one fan’s wishlist. Other stars they’re hoping for include ED! faves such as Craig Doyle and Boyzone‘s Shane Lynch.

There is a high chance one of the Walsh family will be on screen whenever you turn the TV on (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly 2024 line-up speculation

The Redditor who posted the names online noted they had tried to work out a formula for how Strictly celebs are cast.

And going by their BBC show-friendly selection – with two potential contenders known for their time on EastEnders – they look to be heading in the right direction.

They’ve also kept a slot open for any Olympians or Paralympians that might thrive this summer and so make a bigger name for themselves. How many of the names below can you see figuring on the BBC One dance floor?

Their predicted line-up also included Boyzone’s Shane Lynch, The Repair Shop star Will Kirk and EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick. Other names thrown into the mix include TikToker Grace Keeling, Hollyoaks’ Jemma Donovan and comedian Maisie Adams.

How Strictly fans on Reddit reacted

Other Redditors were impressed with the picks for possible participants.

“I think this is a great list,” one responded.

They continued: “I definitely see them putting Barney. But since he presents Gladiators would they have one of the Gladiators too? Seems unlikely for them to put on two people most known for the same show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Lynch (@shanelynchlife)

A second agreed: “You’re actually so right about Barney Walsh.

So right about Barney Walsh.

“He’s literally a perfect candidate that fits almost every stereotype I know about their casting choices given the projects he’s done for the BBC in the last year.”

Could Craig Doyle switch from ITV to the BBC? (Credit: ITV.com)

A third chipped in: “I would LOVE Shane Lynch or Keith Duffy. As a Boyzone fan, that would be my dream.”

Meanwhile, a fourth person enthused: “Love Will from The Repair Shop. All for that.”

A BBC spokesman previously said: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

