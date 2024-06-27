TikTok favourite GK Barry is reportedly joining the 2024 Strictly line-up.

The comedian, best known for her Saving Grace podcat, is a firm favourite on social media. Grace, whose real name is Grace Keeling, has also starred on the likes of Don’t Look Down for Stand Up to Cancer and The Weakest Link.

You might even recognise her from fast food restaurant KFC’s recent Teriyaki Burger campaign. Now, she is allegedly swapping burgers and tell-all interviews for the dance floor, in hopes to bag the glitterball trophy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace (@gkbarry_)

GK Barry tipped to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2024

GK Barry could be waltzing into the Strictly ballroom later this year. According to a source, the blonde beauty could join the likes of presenter Chris McCausland and Bank of Dave star David Fishwick.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Grace has had two meetings with Strictly about appearing on the show. She has a huge following on social media and bosses think she would be perfect for the younger audience they try and draw in.

She is super keen to get on board.

“Grace knows this is an opportunity to become more of a household name. Even though she is already hugely popular online. She is super keen to get on board.”

The star boasts 4.5m followers on TikTok and rose to fame after she began posting during lockdown. The star has even interviewed a string of star-studded names, including Katie Price, Crystal Hefner, Amy Childs, Lioness Ella Toone, Rylan and Rob Rinder!

It has been reported that she was considered to star on I’m A Celebrity… but was put off after the backlash her pal Nella Rose received. A source added: “Ultimately she felt Strictly was a safer bet.”

The BBC told ED!: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

Grace could be swapping the mic for some dancing shoes (Credit: Youtube)

GK Barry on taking part in Strictly

Grace previously told the Daily Star: “My mum would love to see me on Strictly. That would be her biggest wish. She’s such a huge fan that one.”

When asked what shows she would avoid, she said: “Do you know what? I’d never say no to anything apart from – I don’t know if I could do Dancing on Ice. Purely because I would be like a one-legged deer that struggles with sight on the ice. So I don’t know if that would be applicable.”

GK Barry rose to fame on TikTok (Credit: Youtube)

The 24 year old is definitely working her way into the mainstream and is even currently rumoured to be dating England football star Ella Rutherford.

Grace shared just last week that she had collaborated with the BBC and sat on a panel with former Strictly star Joe Sugg to discuss social storytelling.

She penned alongside the post: “Ty to @bbcstudios for having me, such an amazing few days.”

