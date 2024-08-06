Strictly fans have been forced to defend JB Gill, weeks before the 2024 series has even started!

So far, five celebrities have been announced to be taking part in the new series.

JB is dancing on this year’s competition (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: JB Gill to take part

Yesterday (Monday, August 5) it was announced that JB Gill of JLS fame will be taking part in this year’s Strictly.

JB, 37, actually has danced on Strictly before. He performed alongside Ola Jordan in the 2012 Strictly Christmas special. The singer won the special that year, beating the likes of Helen Skelton and Bobby Ball.

Speaking about joining the show, JB said: “I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me.

“I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs – I’m here to embrace it all!”

JB has been criticised (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam JB’s dancing experience

However, some fans are unhappy due to the fact that he has some experience dancing. In 2017, he also competed on Dance, Dance, Dance, a short-lived ITV dance show.

Taking to the Facebook comments, one fan grumbled: “He’s a dancer anyway.”

“A singer with a dancing background [eye-roll emoji],” another moaned.

“JB should have some moves from his JLS dance training,” a third wrote.

“He was a contestant on the Christmas special back in 2012 and he won it. I DON’T think he should be on this series at all,” another said.

However, fans were quick to defend JB.

“He has danced some choreographed routines, that doesn’t make him a dancer. I’ve danced choreographed routines for over 30 years, but can’t waltz, tango, paso doble, jive to save my life. Let’s quit with the ‘he’s a dancer anyway’, and just enjoy it,” one fan said.

“I do wish that some people would understand the difference between doing a few choreographed steps as part of a singing routine and doing the intricate steps/postures etc of ballroom dancing!” another wrote.

Toyah is taking part (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: More stars announced

Yesterday also saw blind comedian Chris McCausland announced to be taking part. He will be the show’s first-ever blind contestant.

“If anybody out there is thinking – how the hell is he going to do that? – then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Okay don’t answer that…!” he said.

Today (Tuesday, August 6), a further three Strictly contestants were announced to be taking part.

Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans – best known for being the Go Compare man – is taking part.

Actress and singer Toyah Willcox has also been confirmed, as has Morning Live‘s resident GP, Dr. Punam Krishan.

“This still doesn’t feel real, I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year’s show. I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year, I can’t believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now. This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all,” Dr. Punam said.

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

