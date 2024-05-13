Strictly 2024 rumour mill in overdrive as Tess Daly ‘taps up’ A-listers, Gladiators star ‘signs up’ and Tommy Fury rumoured

Following a hugely successful 2023 series, the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing in 2024 is expected to be huge.

At the BAFTA Television Awards last night (May 12), Strictly won the Best Entertainment Programme award. To accept the award were hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Strictly won a BAFTA last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024

During their speech, Tess said: “It’s Strictly’s 20th anniversary this year. We’ve been on television for 20 years. So this is the greatest birthday present.”

She continued: “This award is for the entire Strictly team, who are the best in television. They work so hard and they are led by our incredible executive producer Sarah James, who is amazing. We’re so lucky to have to you. Not only did she produce our series last year, she also gave birth during it – you are remarkable!”

Teasing this year’s line-up, Tess wanted to thank “all the celebrities for taking part and being so brave,” adding that she could be “tapping up a few of you in the room later on for the next series”.

For this year’s 20th anniversary of the show, Claudia added: “It’s a big year for us and it’s a privilege to do the show.”

But, who is rumoured to be joining this year’s line-up?

Could Nitro do Strictly this year? (Credit: BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd)

Gladiators star Nitro

After reading out voting phone numbers in December, Gladiators star Nitro is rumoured to have signed up for Strictly 2024.

Real name Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, the former Olympic sprinter is reportedly on the verge of signing the deal, according to The Sun.

Nitro is signed to Holly Willoughby‘s husband Dan Baldwin’s talent agency.

“Strictly chiefs think it’s a great idea to cross-pollinate entertainment shows and cast a Gladiator,” an inside source said. “Nitro is a fan favourite and has a lively personality, so it will be interesting to see how he harnesses that energy on the dance floor.”

Tommy has been tipped for Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tommy Fury

Another famous name rumoured to be joining this year’s line-up is world boxing champion Tommy Fury.

Engaged to former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, the show apparently worries that he might demand a huge fee. He reportedly earned £5 million last year for a fight with KSI.

“Bosses are trying everything to get Tommy on,” a source said, adding: “They believe Molly-Mae in the audience would also pull in younger fans.

“They’re hoping he will appreciate how Strictly will generate a new type of follower for him.”

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is favourite to participate this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Hannah Waddingham

The multitalented Hannah Waddingham, who recently starred in Ted Lasso and hosted Eurovision last year, is also tipped for Strictly 2024.

The West End performer is also close friends with judge Anton Du Beke.

“Hannah would be an incredible signing for Strictly this year, and so far things are looking very positive. She loves the show – she has heard so much about it from Anton and Hannah, as she is a close friend to both – and is keen to do it,” a source told the Mirror in April.

“It’s just a question of whether or not it’s possible to fit it into her schedule – obviously it’s a very big commitment, and she is incredibly in demand at the moment.”

Could Alan get his dancing shoes on? (Credit: Cover Images)

Alan Carr

Comedian Alan Carr has never participated in any version of Strictly. However, he admitted on his Life’s A Beach podcast that he gets asked to sign up yearly.

“I get asked to do Strictly every year. I get asked about what I think about same-sex dancing and I say no. Their eyes light up and go ‘oh my god’ and I say no because I’d get a lob on if I dance with Aljaz or Gorka,” he said.

Could 2024 be his year?

Could Louis do Strictly? (Credit: Cover Images)

Louis Theroux

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show last year, documentary maker Louis Theroux expressed an interest in doing the show.

“I know I’ve had too many drinks when I’m in the kitchen dancing while listening to something on the smart speaker, often hip-hop, and I start doing the funky robot and then I start doing MC Hammer spins,” he said.

“And that’s where it happens and I start thinking I should really go on Strictly.”

Sophie Morgan has been tipped for Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sophie Morgan

Loose Women panelist Sophie Morgan is rumoured to become the first ever wheelchair user to take part.

“She is the ideal star to take on the role. Plus, she is very glamorous so will look amazing in the sequined costumes. She already has a huge fan base from Loose Women and is a huge advocate of using her platform to promote inclusivity,” an inside source explained. “It’s still very early ­stages and the crew will officially start on pre-production in the coming months.”

Munroe Bergdorf to be the show’s first transgender contestant? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Munroe Bergdorf

Model and activist Munroe Bergdorf previously expressed she wants to be the show’s first transgender contestant.

“I’ve always said that Strictly is the only one that I’ve got a desire to do. I’ve got a plan. I want to get everything done that I want to achieve, then I can start doing those shows. It’s really exciting,” she said on the Make It Reign podcast.

Could Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz be the first married couple to appear on the show? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham‘s son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are rumoured to be the first married couple to appear on the show.

“Brooklyn and Nicola are very glam and perfectly fit the profile for the kind of celebs who bosses are after. They’d love to get Brooklyn on the show as he is immediately recognisable to Strictly’s core audience,” a source told The Sun.

“Nicola would be brilliant, but she’s still not very well known here despite being the daughter-in-law of our most famous celebrity couple. So to get them on the same show, competing against each other — that would be a producer’s dream.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Strictly for comment.

