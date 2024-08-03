Second Olympic champion ‘signs up’ for Strictly 2024: ‘She will bring some much-needed glamour’

In the latest Strictly 2024 news, former Hockey player Sam Quek is reportedly the second Olympic champion to have signed up this year.

The news follows days after swimmer Tom Dean, who won a gold medal in Paris earlier this week, revealed he had signed up.

Sam won gold in the Rio Olympics for Team GB in 2016. Later that year, she participated in I’m A Celebrity and finished fourth place. Sam has pursued a career in presenting since retiring from Hockey.

Sam won gold for Team GB in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly 2024

While the BBC hasn’t confirmed this year’s lineup yet, a TV insider at The Sun claims that Sam will be showing off her moves on the dancefloor.

“The show is really tapping into the buzz surrounding the Olympics this year, as well as heavily leaning into BBC talent – perhaps more than ever before,” they said.

“But Sam has very much become a star in her own right in recent years, and has been carving out a niche as a presenter,” they continued.

“She’ll also bring some much-needed glamour to this year’s line-up.”

Tom revealed he had signed up for Strictly before an official announcement (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom Dean ‘looking forward’ to the challenge

After reports suggested Olympic swimmer Tom would be taking part this year, he confirmed the rumours in an interview before an official announcement.

“Naturally you want to take a break after you’ve had a full Olympic cycle and the opportunity arose. I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different. I’ll be doing that and straight back into training after it,” Tom said.

“It’s something to look forward to. I’ve not seen [Adam Peaty] yet. He did brilliantly on it so I’ll be getting a few tips from him, for sure. I don’t do too well out of water in gravity sports. I’m throwing myself into it and I know what a hard day’s training is like so I’m looking forward to it,” the 24-year-old continued.

“I guess we’ll find out. It’s something to look forward to and once I finish this, back home, relax a bit with the family and then we crack on end of August time. It’s exciting.”

The first official announcement for this year’s lineup will be Monday (August 5) on This Morning.

