Strictly 2024 is just weeks away from our screens, and speculation is rife over which celebrities will be paired with which pro dancers.

Now, just a couple weeks before the show launches, the first pairing of Strictly 2024 has seemingly been revealed…

Nick’s dance partner has seemingly been revealed (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: First pairing ‘revealed’

Earlier this week, DIY SOS star Nick Knowles was seemingly spotted with his pro dance partner.

The 61-year-old was seen filming with Ukrainian dancer Nadiya Bychkova in a London shopping centre. In pictures obtained by The Sun, Nick was seen wearing a navy suit, whilst Nadiya was rocking a white shirt and some jeans.

Does this mean that Nadiya and Nick will be dancing together this year?!

Nadiya first joined the series in 2017. She was paired with Casualty star Davood Ghadami that year.

Nadiya has since been paired with Blue star Lee Ryan, ex-footballer David James, 5News host Dan Walker, and singer Matt Goss. She didn’t have a celeb partner in the 2023 series.

In a statement to ED! a BBC spokesperson said: “The Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant and Professional Dancer pairings will be announced, as usual, in the launch show airing in the Autumn and on the official Strictly channels.”

Kai won’t have a partner this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024: Kai Widdrington to miss out on celeb partner

Meanwhile, Nadiya’s ex-boyfriend, Kai Widdrington, will reportedly miss out on having a celebrity partner this year.

Kai was paired with Angela Rippon last year, with the pair waltzing through to week nine before being eliminated.

However, this year he’s set to just take part in the pro routines.

“He had a great run last series with Angela and is a fan favourite. But, just like last year with Nadiya when she wasn’t given a partner, bosses have to look at a number of factors when choosing which dancer to pair with which celebrity,” a source told The Sun.

“They look at everything from height through to chemistry tests to see who will work best together. And it’s meant Kai has missed out.”

Kai is reportedly “gutted” with the decision.

He has previously danced with Kaye Adams and AJ Odudu since joining the show.

Amy is coming back this series! (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden ‘confirms’ show start date

In other news, Amy Dowden revealed that the show will be returning mid-way through September recently.

The Welsh dancer, 33, was on This Morning earlier this week to discuss her new documentary.

However, during the interview, she also let slip when the new series of Strictly will be hitting screens.

“You’re all going to have to wait and watch the launch show. It airs on September 14th,” she revealed.

Just a couple more weeks to go then!

Read more: Anton Du Beke asked ‘uncomfortable’ question about Strictly scandal during live TV interview

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon!

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.