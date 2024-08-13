The full Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up has finally emerged with 15 contestants taking to the dance floor in a matter of weeks.
On Monday (August 12), the final three Strictly stars were announced as Nick Knowles, Sam Quek and Paul Merson. They’ll join a string of famous faces in the ballroom from Chris McCausland to Sarah Hadland.
Now with the full line-up confirmed, bookies have made predictions on who could take home the Glitterball.
Strictly 2024 odds
According to SportsCasting, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri are the current favourites to win.
Jamie starred in a Christmas special of the BBC show in 2023. The bookmakers have placed odds at 4/1 on him winning the main show.
Meanwhile, Tasha has odds of 7/2 while Coronation Street star and singer Shayne Ward is placed at 6/1 followed by JLS’ JB Gill at 7/1.
View this post on Instagram
Elsewhere, reality star Pete Wicks has odds of 9/1 while I’m A Celebrity’s Sam Quek has odds of 10/1 alongside Olympic swimmer Tom Dean (10/1) and sprinter Montell Douglas (14/1).
Miranda star Sarah Hadland has odds of 18/1 as well as Chris McCausland.
Meanwhile, Toyah Willcox has odds of 25/1 while Dr Punam Krishan has 33/1. Falling at the bottom are Wynne Evans (40/1), Nick Knowles (50/1) and Paul Merson (50/1).
SportsCasting spokesman Andy Newton, said: “With the Strictly class of 2024 line-up starting to take shape the oddsmakers have been beavering away pricing up the betting. After his top performance in the Christmas special – it’s EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick that is one of the pre-show favourites.
Strictly Come Dancing line-up
“Jamie, who plays Jay in the hit soap, caught the eye of show bosses after scoring a perfect 40 in one of their festive dances. With that experience under his belt looks like a cracking bet at 4/1 to win the 20th anniversary of the show.”
In addition, he said: “Just ahead of Borthwick in the betting is Love Islander Tasha Ghouri at 4/1. But at slightly bigger prices, former hockey star Sam ‘Quek-step’ could go well at 10/1, while singers JB Gill and Shayne Ward, who are both 7/1, could easily have the X Factor on the dancefloor too.”
