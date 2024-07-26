Reports suggest The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks is set to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing for its 2024 series.

The 36-year-old is not new to the reality TV scene. Pete has previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Pete Wicks will be joining the cast of Strictly 2024. (Credit: Cover Images)

Pete Wicks ‘joins’ Strictly 2024

A source has reportedly opened up to The Sun. “Pete has joined the Strictly line up and is excited to get started,” they shared.

“He isn’t much of a dancer but that’s what the BBC loved about him. They wanted the show to feel more like it did in the beginning. Pete is also going to attract younger viewers who have followed his career since Towie.”

ED! has contacted reps for the BBC for comment.

The reports may come as a surprise to fans of the Essex star due to his close friendship with Zara McDermott.

The Love Island star competed in the last season of Strictly Come Dancing and placed sixth. However, Zara’s pro dance partner Graziano Di Prima has since been accused of gross misconduct.

It’s been alleged that he kicked, hit and spat at Zara during training for the show. A rep for Graziano confirmed he did kick Zara and “apologised at the time” for his actions.

He won’t return for the 2024 series, the BBC recently confirmed.

Strictly contestant Zara McDermott accused her partner of misconduct. (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024

Meanwhile, Nick Knowles of DIY SOS fame is reportedly another celebrity rumoured for the show’s new series.

Unfortunately, the excitement of a new series has been overshadowed by drama behind the scenes.

Alongside Zara, actress Amanda Abbington also spoke out about the toxic environment.

She accused her dance partner Giovanni Pernice of “humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature”.

The actress has been open about the alleged lack of follow-up from the BBC since her time on the show. Amanda has urged those in charge to address issues promptly, “nip it in the bud”, and protect participants.

Giovanni left the show after Amanda’s allegations but has denied any “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

