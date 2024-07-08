Strictly 2024 plans to ‘host at Buckingham Palace scrapped despite Camilla’s excitement’ amid Giovanni Pernice scandal

In Strictly Come Dancing 2024 news, plans to host the programme at Buckingham Palace have reportedly been scuppered.

The alleged decision comes amid the ongoing Giovanni Pernice investigation.

Reports claimed that the show planned to mark its 20th anniversary by hosting at the royal abode.

However, some factors have apparently put a dampener on the royal affair. According to reports, Queen Camilla was looking forward to the sparkling occasion before it was called off.

Queen Camilla is said to be a big Strictly Come Dancing fan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly 2024 news

Strictly fan Queen Camilla was allegedly “excited” to host Strictly at her Buckingham Palace home. However, an insider told The Sun that plans had been changed: “It was felt by some that the decision to welcome the show might come to be seen in a negative light.”

In 2022 it was claimed that the King and Queen made the offer in talks with BBC bosses. An insider told The Sun at the time: “Charles and Camilla are very much driving this. The BBC couldn’t quite believe what was being offered. Strictly at Buckingham Palace is just TV dreamland. It should be a wonderful spectacle.”

Since then, the idea has continued to make the rounds. Although, over the weekend, it had apparently been called off for good.

One insider told The Mirror: “The Queen is, very famously, a huge fan of Strictly who has met many of the stars over the years and danced with them, too.

“She found the idea of hosting Strictly at the palace, especially for the 20th anniversary, a very exciting prospect and was keen to be involved.”

However, the insider added: “It was felt by some that the decision to welcome the show into the palace might come to be seen in a negative light in future. Soon after that it was decided that – in spite of the arrangements tentatively in place – the BBC’s request could not be accommodated this year.”

However, a royal insider reportedly said the decision was due to “diary commitments and logistical problems”.

Giovanni Pernice is being investigated (Credit: BBC pictures)

Giovanni Pernice investigation

Last month it was reported that Giovanni had parted ways with the popular programme. His exit came amid a string of Strictly allegations about his training practices.

Giovanni has denied any “suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”. The allegations against Giovanni have made headlines over the past few months. The investigation comes after his 2023 dance partner Amanda Abbington reportedly developed PTSD following her time on the show.

A BBC spokesperson recently told us: “We recently issued a statement urging the media not to indulge in speculation.” They went on to say: “As we made clear, anyone involved in a complaint has a right to both confidentiality and fair process.”

It seems the allegations have already managed to overshadow the show’s upcoming anniversary series. A source told The Sun: “When Amanda’s claims first came to light no one could have foreseen the drama would still be raging so ferociously six months later. We’re just a few weeks away from the 2024 cast reveal. Bosses are worried the scandal is now dangerously close to overshadowing the new series. A lot of work has gone into it as it’s the 20th anniversary. And now — still — all anyone talks about is Giovanni.”

ED! has contacted reps for Strictly and Buckingham Palace for comment on this story.

