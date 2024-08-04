Strictly 2024 will see X-Factor winner and Corrie actor Shayne Ward taking part, according to reports.

The 39-year-old is the latest star to join the hit BBC One show, it has been claimed.

Shayne is the latest star to be rumoured to be taking part (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Shayne Ward to join Strictly 2024?

Strictly‘s return isn’t too far away, and the crop of celebs taking part this year has yet to be revealed.

However, it’s now been reported that Shayne, 39, will be taking to the ballroom floor when the show comes back.

Shayne, of course, is best known for winning the X-Factor in 2005 and appearing on Coronation Street between 2015 and 2018. He also took part in Dancing On Ice in 2013.

“Shayne is a previous winner of an audience-voted talent show so will have high hopes of doing it again. He is excited to begin training,” a source told The Sun.

The source then continued, saying: “He has some dancing experience so could be a contender for the glitterball trophy. He also has a whopping fan base from his years as a Coronation Street hunk.”

Shayne’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED!.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The celebrity contestants for the new series will be announced in due course”.

Sam has reportedly joined the show (Credit: ITV)

Strictly 2024: Sam Quek to take to ballroom floor

It’s also been reported that Olympian and former hockey player, Sam Quek, has signed up for the new series.

Sam, 35, won gold at the 2016 Olympics playing for the Team GB hockey side.

“The show is really tapping into the buzz surrounding the Olympics this year, as well as heavily leaning into BBC talent – perhaps more than ever before,” a source told The Sun.

“But Sam has very much become a star in her own right in recent years, and has been carving out a niche as a presenter,” they then continued.

“She’ll also bring some much-needed glamour to this year’s line-up.”

Tom is believed to be taking part (Credit: YouTube)

Who else is taking part?

Earlier this week, Olympic swimmer and gold medallist Tom Dean has seemingly confirmed he’ll be taking part. The star spoke about joining the show, despite there being no official announcement about his involvement yet.

“It’s something to look forward to. I’ve not seen [Adam Peaty] yet. He did brilliantly on it so I’ll be getting a few tips from him, for sure. I don’t do too well out of water in gravity sports. I’m throwing myself into it and I know what a hard day’s training is like so I’m looking forward to it,” he told the Daily Mail.

Ex-footballer Paul Merson is rumoured to be taking part, as are Nicola Roberts, Danny Cipriani, and Pete Wicks. DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has also reportedly put pen to paper, as has comedian Chris McAusland.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star declared ‘I hate Giovanni’ after her ‘laid back’ attitude made him ‘furious’

The first Strictly contestants will be announced on This Morning tomorrow (Monday, August 5) – which will air from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.