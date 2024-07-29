In an exciting development for fans of Strictly, football legend Paul Merson is reportedly lacing up his dancing shoes for the 2024 series.

The Arsenal icon and Sky Sports pundit has been open about his personal demons, including battles with drink, drug, and gambling addictions.

Despite his controversial past, a source close to the show believes that “Paul will be a popular addition”.

Paul Merson ‘joins’ Strictly 2024

However, the decision to cast 56-year-old Paul may invite some controversy.

“Footballers always do well with fans, whether they can dance or not. But he also has a past, having had to battle ­addictions to drugs, booze and gambling,” one insider pointed out.

This concern is particularly relevant as Strictly Come Dancing is currently dealing with accusations surrounding bullying and abuse.

Paul’s journey through the darker aspects of fame has been well-documented.

In the 2019 ITV documentary Harry’s Heroes: The Full English, he had an emotional exchange with Harry Redknapp about the devastating impact of his substance abuse and gambling.

“Addiction is the most lonely of places and I’ve had three of the worst types over three decades. Never be afraid to talk — you’re never alone,” Paul shared.

Paul Merson news

But it’s possibly his personal life, especially his relationships with women, that could draw the most attention.

Paul’s past includes a caution for the assault of his second wife Louise in 2003, related to a dispute over his gambling addiction.

Louise remained supportive of her husband at the time. She said: “Like many people with an addictive personality, he is ­struggling to cope. At the moment he isn’t coping too well.”

Reflecting on his history with addiction, Paul tackled his gambling issues in the 2021 BBC documentary Football, Gambling and Me.

A TV insider added to The Sun: “Paul has absolutely owned his past and works every day to move forward.

“He has become a powerful voice seeking to help others with regular charity work and it’s hoped he can show just how far he’s come on the primetime show.”

Nevertheless, his casting comes at a sensitive time for Strictly Come Dancing. The source added: “But the timing will jar amid the current claims about toxic behaviour of some Strictly professionals.”

A rep for Strictly told us that the celebrity contestants for this series will be announced in due course.

Strictly allegations

Unfortunately, the anticipation for the upcoming series of Strictly has been dampened by the controversy behind the scenes.

Former Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima has exited the programme following allegations of gross misconduct. He’s been accused of hitting, kicking and spitting at his 2023 celeb partner, Love Island‘s Zara McDermott.

A representative for Graziano acknowledged that he did kick Zara – something he “apologised at the time” for.

Meanwhile, actress Amanda Abbington has raised concerns about the show’s atmosphere, describing it as toxic. She specifically accused her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, of “bullying” and “humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature”.

Giovanni won’t be returning to Strictly either, although he has denied any claims of abusive or threatening behaviour.

