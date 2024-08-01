In the latest Strictly news, Olympian Tom Dean has reportedly signed up for the 2024 series.

The glitzy BBC One show returns to screens later this year for its 20th series.

Now, it’s been claimed that Tom is set to strut his stuff on the Strictly dance floor.

The Olympian recently bagged gold (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Dean ‘signs up’ for Strictly 2024

On Tuesday (July 30) Tom, from Maidenhead, Berks, was part of the British relay team which won gold in the 4x200m men’s freestyle.

Back at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he won two gold medals. This was for the 200m freestyle and the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

It’s quite a coup for the producers to bag an Olympian fresh from winning gold.

And it’s now, it’s been claimed that Tom is heading back to London fresh from the 2024 Olympics to start rehearsals for Strictly.

A ‘coup for the show’

A TV insider claimed to The Sun: “It’s quite a coup for the producers to bag an Olympian fresh from winning gold in Paris, and swimmers have been shown to be great contestants.

“They tend to be a sensation as a result of their fitness, competitiveness and sheer determination to win — and Tom will still be pumped from his victory in France.

“He doesn’t quite have the same profile as other top-level swimmers yet. But that’s likely to drastically change after his time on Strictly.”

Of course, Tom’s Team GB teammate Adam Peaty took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

ED! UK has contacted the BBC for comment.

Giovanni is not returning to Strictly this year (Credit: ITV)

Strictly scandal

Tom reportedly signing up to Strictly, comes amid news coverage of probe into conduct on the dance series.

Giovanni Pernice, who had been part of programme since 2015, will not be part of the pros line-up in 2024. He has reportedly been the subject of a BBC investigation following claims about his rehearsal methods.

Graziano Di Prima, meanwhile, was sacked earlier this month following claims of gross misconduct. He has been accused of kicking, hitting and spitting at 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

It was also recently reported the BBC hopes the investigation’s verdict will ‘draw a line’ under the media scandal. An insider said people can start to be excited about the new names attached to the show once Strictly “moves on”.

