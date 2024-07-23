Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman could open the 2024 series with an apology amid the alleged misconduct scandal.

Over the past week, many allegations have come out against the show following the exit of Italian pro Graziano Di Prima. Graziano, 30, has been accused of hitting, kicking and spitting at his 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

It comes just months after allegations emerged against fellow pro Giovanni Pernice. He previously denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”. He won’t return for the 2024 series.

With the series just weeks away, a new report claims that measures are being considered to address the scandal.

According to the MailOnline, BBC bosses are reportedly desperate to draw “an immediate line” under the scandal when the new series begins.

The report claims that hosts Tess and Claudia might be asked to issue an apology at the start of the first show over the alleged treatment of some of its past celebs.

The BBC will want to draw an immediate line under what has happened.

However, they might not address the departures of Giovanni and Graziano.

A source claimed: “This year’s Strictly is the 20th anniversary and it will be a celebration of the show and its history. The BBC will want to draw an immediate line under what has happened. The show can’t start soon enough.”

Speaking about whether Tess and Claudia would address Giovanni and Graziano‘s departures, the insider added: “The BBC won’t want to go there.”

Strictly Come Dancing allegations

Graziano recently issued a statement after misconduct allegations against him emerged. He said via his Instagram: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.”

He added: “When the time is right I will share my story.”

Meanwhile, his spokesperson confirmed that Graziano did kick Zara during rehearsals – something he “apologised at the time” for.

Zara McDermott statement

Zara shared a statement last week, saying she has “wrestled with the fear of opening up” about the allegations.

Elsewhere, reports claim that a female Strictly pro dancer has been accused of ‘screaming’ in her male pro partner’s face “in a rage”. A BBC spokesperson said: “As we have said previously we will always listen if people want to make us aware of something or raise it with us directly and we have appropriate procedures and processes in place to manage this.”

In addition, this week, a report claims that Strictly could axe up to five of its “veteran” pros in a big shake-up.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “There isn’t much they can do to change the line-up for this year’s crisis-hit show. But the feeling is that Strictly needs to make a fresh start in 2025.”

An investigation is currently taking place into the show’s rehearsals. It came after allegations were made against Giovanni. His 2023 partner Amanda Abbington accused his behaviour of being “abusive” and “cruel”.

The BBC recently introduced measures to “strengthen welfare and support” for the new series.

