Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec announced in 2022 that he was leaving the show after nine years.

The dancer, 34, shared an emotional statement at the time to confirm the news and fans were gutted.

Aljaz said he had “lots of exciting stuff planned” and admitted he “can’t wait to see what the future holds”.

However, two years later, Aljaz has announced he’s returning to Strictly for the 2024 series.

Why Aljaz Skorjanec left Strictly

In a statement in 2022, Aljaz told his fans: “On a beautiful sunny day in May 2013 one phone call changed my life forever! It went like this… We would like to offer you a position on @bbcstrictly as a professional dancer.

“A dream became a reality and it was the biggest opportunity for a 23 year old boy from Slovenia.”

Aljaz continued: “It didn’t matter how many beautiful ballrooms I performed in during my competitive career, stepping onto the sacred Strictly floor was the most nervous I had ever been. A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last.

“The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years. The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none.”

Aljaz on Strictly exit

In a more recent interview, Aljaz explained why he decided to step away from Strictly.

The dancer told the Daily Star in 2023: “I found I fell in love with dancing again when I did theatre, people came to see me and I found an appreciation for someone clapping after I finished dancing. I fell in love with that concept.

“I did theatre for three years and then Strictly came around and I did that for nine years.

“A year and a half ago I hit an early midlife crisis and now I don’t know what I want to do in my life. I love talking now, so I love doing Q&As birthdays, calls – don’t make me dance but I can talk for ages.”

Strictly 2024

For the 2024 series, which will begin later this year, Aljaz will return to the dance floor. Announcing the news on July 8, Aljaz said in a statement: “I could not be more ecstatic to be back with the Strictly family! This year is such a special one for this legendary show, I can’t wait to be a part of it and make my return to the dance floor.

“I had an absolute ball during my nine year stint on Strictly. During my time away I became a parent, which has been an exciting challenge in itself and now I’m ready to experience the Strictly magic again.”

