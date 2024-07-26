Strictly star Amanda Abbington reflects on ‘horrible’ childhood bullying as she’s left in tears in emotional scenes amid Giovanni Pernice scandal

Former Strictly star Amanda Abbington has shared a touching glimpse into her home life, whilst growing up in Hertfordshire.

It was here that Amanda lifted the lid on her childhood and admitted that she endured “horrible” bullying.

It comes after the actress accused her Strictly Come Dancing pro partner Giovanni Pernice of “bullying” – although he has denied the allegations.

Strictly star Amanda Abbington shared a glimpse into her childhood (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Abbington reflects on bullying amid Strictly scandal

In Channel 5 documentary No Place Like Home, Amanda returned to her childhood home – a terraced house north of London in Hertfordshire.

The star visited her childhood home for the first time in 40 years, where she was even allowed to go inside the terraced cottage in Little Heath – thanks to the current owners.

Visiting her childhood home was so moving that Amanda was even reduced to tears. It was here that she detailed the difficulties she suffered growing up. Despite acknowledging the safety of the home, Amanda also explained how there was mixed feelings involved.

She recalled: “It was me and my mum and dad. This is where I used to play, and this was my manor as a kid, and I love it.

“It is strange. It has mixed feelings growing up here. I went to the local primary school and was bullied.

“It was a horrible, horrible, time. And so coming home was such an amazing place, and a place of peace as oppose to being at school.”

She continued: “It feels exactly the same as it did when I used to walk in from school. It’s really emotional, I loved this house, it was a really cool place to live.

Amanda has accused former Strictly star Giovanni of bullying (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Amanda Abbington show

“They were such good parents as well. They taught me such lovely things.”

In the documentary Amanda also learnt about a group of suffragettes and women who were persecuted as witches.

She related the story to her own experiences, stating: “I was bullied when I was a child and I have taken that with me through my life.

“I was a little bit of a nerd, and a bit weird. So I feel like I stand arm in arm with the women who were brutalised like that.

“I’m not comparing me being bullied to what happened to them, but it is in the same arena. Being persecuted for being different.”

Meanwhile, Amanda has accused Giovanni of ‘bullying’ her during Strictly rehearsals and withdrew from the programme early, prior to claims she was suffering from PTSD due to the ordeal.

