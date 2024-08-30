Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested on suspicion of “domestic battery” in California, it’s been reported.

Officers are said to have booked the 42-year-old Russian star into Napa County Jail on Thursday morning (August 29) for a “felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant”, according to TMZ.

Officers bailed the ex Strictly pro for $25,000 (£19k), and he later left police custody, it’s reported.

Artem won the 2010 series of the BBC dance show with former EastEnders actress Kara Tointon. He’s been on Dancing With The Stars in the States – where in 2017 he was partnered with his future wife, WWE star Nikki Bella – since 2014.

However, he isn’t due to appear on this year’s series.

Artem partnered with actress Kara Tointon, and they went on to win the 2010 series (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Ex pro arrested

According to reports, a “medical emergency at the home” was reported to police early on Thursday morning.

Police spoke to the alleged victim at the scene, with Artem being arrested.

The alleged victim is said to be “cooperating” and has been “open to talking with investigators” as the inquiry continues.

A representative for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ: “Deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a location in the town of Yountville shortly before 10am Thursday. The victim in the case has asked for total confidentiality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Garcia (@nikkigarcia)

Artem’s sweet anniversary tribute to his wife

WWE star Nikki, 40, tied the knot with Artem in 2022.

Two days before his arrest, the pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Nikki posted a sweet video of the couple at their wedding. She captioned the post: “I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem.

“Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

She then added: “Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!”

It is not clear if she is in any way involved in the incident. However, she was seen out in Napa getting a spa treatment the day before.

Artem joined Dancing With The Stars after his stint on Strictly (Credit: Cover Images)

‘You are my everything’

Earlier this week, Artem also posted a sweet tribute to his wife, with whom he shares a young son, saying: “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything.”

Read more: Strictly 2024 first pairing ‘revealed’ as Nick Knowles and Nadiya Bychkova pictured leaving rehearsals

ED! has contacted Artem’s reps for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.