Ex Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev was accused of threatening to “kill” a former celebrity dance partner years before his domestic violence arrest in California.

Yesterday, the Russian dancer faced domestic battery charges after officers were called allegedly called to a medical emergency.

Artem was reportedly released on £19,000 bail. Following his arrest, earlier claims by his former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Fern Britton, have resurfaced.

Artem Chigvintsev and Fern Britton were partnered on Strictly in 2012 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Fern Britton’s allegations about Artem

This Morning star Fern Britton was paired with Artem in the 2012 season of the BBC show.

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Fern described their partnership as challenging.

“He would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me,” she alleged. Fern claimed that this would occur during rehearsals if she messed up her footwork. “He was like: ‘Shut your face. Go home before I kill you.’ I would say: ‘Oh please just kill me, it would be easier.’

“Or what was his other one? ‘If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb.’ I thought, well I won’t correct him on that one.”

During her stint on the show, rumours swirled that the dance partners had fallen out after a comment Artem made about Fern’s weight. He is said to have joked they would have a better chance of winning if she lost weight.

These allegations of harsh treatment during their rehearsals have gained new attention in light of Artem’s recent legal troubles.

Despite the rough patches, Fern acknowledged that they had moments of friendship but overall felt that Artem lacked charm.

Responding to Fern’s allegations at the time, Artem insisted he treated her with “respect and genuine care” and did not recognise or recall the situations she described.

Artem won the trophy in 2010 with actress Kara Tointon. (Credit: BBC)

Move to Dancing With the Stars

Despite these serious allegations, Artem continued his dance career in the United States. He joined Dancing With the Stars in 2014.

He also found success on the American stage, winning the competition with reality star Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2020.

Artem’s stint on Strictly began impressively in 2010 when he won the competition with actress Kara Tointon, who he went on to date.

Details about the specific circumstances of Artem’s recent arrest are limited. The authorities also have yet to disclose the full story or identify the victim.

