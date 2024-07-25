Former Strictly star Gleb Savchenko once admitted that he regrets how he treated Countryfile star Anita Rani during her time on the BBC show.

Anita – who is on Countryfile this weekend (Sunday, July 28) – was on Strictly back in 2015.

Anita and Gleb danced together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Gleb Savchenko on treatment of BBC co-star Anita Rani

Back in 2022, Gleb confessed in an interview that he’d been “too hard” on his celeb partner, Anita.

They made it to the semi-finals in a series that was eventually won by Jay McGuinness and Aliona Vilani. They finished in fifth place that year.

During an interview with OnlineCasino.ca, Gleb admitted he worked his partner too hard.

“We kind of had fun but it was more about okay ‘boom, boom go’. My schedule with Anita was 9 to 6 so every time we’d come in we’d do a little bit of warm up, 9.30 we started learning and by like 1 we’d have an hour break for lunch and 2 to 6 we’d rehearse and I remember we were so exhausted at some points but I was like: ‘No we have to do it,'” he said.

Anita and Gleb reached the semi-final (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BBC Strictly star Gleb Savchenko on dancing with Anita Rani

The dancer, 40, then continued.

“For her it was good because she actually improved, if you look at Week One and to the semi-final she actually killed it but if I look back at it, I should’ve given her a little break, I should’ve had a little bit more fun,” he said.

Gleb admitted he “should’ve done it differently” and that now, due to having more experience, he would “take it easy”. “Let’s just pace ourselves because it’s not a race, it’s a marathon,” he said.

Claudia and Tess may have a difficult job to do (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman tipped to open 2024 series with apology

In other, Strictly-related news, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are set to apologise to celebs on behalf of the show later this year.

The show has been rocked by several allegations of abuse and bullying – most notably Zara McDermott‘s allegations that Graziano Di Prima kicked and shouted at her.

According to the MailOnline, the BBC wants to draw an “immediate line” under the scandal when the new series starts.

They say that they even ask Claudia and Tess to issue an apology at the start of the first show.

However, they won’t address Graziano and Giovanni Pernice’s departures.

“The BBC won’t want to go there,” the insider added.

Anita Rani is on Countryfile Sunday, July 28 at 7pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

