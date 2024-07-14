Glittering BBC dance series Strictly Come Dancing is said to be in crisis following allegations against two of its professional dancers.

Earlier this year, Giovanni Pernice was forced to exit the show amid allegations about his behaviour from former partner Amanda Abbington.

This weekend, Graziano Di Prima was axed from the show amid allegations of gross misconduct towards 2023 partner Zara McDermott.

Both professional dancers deny the accusations.

Now, according to reports, insiders at the BBC fear the show will be “severely damaged” as a result of the allegations.

BBC dance show Strictly in ‘crisis’

According to the Daily Mail, insiders fear the latest allegations will “severely damage” the show, with worries over the show losing its appeal with views.

This autumn marks the show’s 20th anniversary. As a result, it was expected to be the best series yet. However, with the allegations, a dark cloud now hangs over the show.

BBC bosses are said to be in crisis. And, it’s claimed, they are fully aware that being able to start the next series and leave the scandals behind them is going to be “very difficult, if not impossible”.

One insider alleged: “It’s chaos. The future looks bleak. It was such a glittery, lovely, happy show but now there are some dark sides coming out.”

They went on to warn: “There is going to have to be one heck of a good line up on this year’s show to save Strictly.”

Following the allegations levelled at popular pro Giovanni Pernice, many viewers pledged to boycott the 2024 series.

Fans react

Now, with news of Graziano Di Prima‘s departure, the calls to boycott are growing.

“I’m absolutely raging. What the heck is going on. This is too ridiculous. I am shocked. I love Graziano and Giovanni and this is a disgusting way to treat them,” said one.

Another added: “This is a grave miscarriage of justice. The BBC is going from bad to worse. Anyone who knows dance knows how hard it is.”

A third commented: “Is the BBC determined to run this show into the ground??”

“I think this is a great shame! Me thinks the golden goose that was strictly is not so golden now,” said another.

“I won’t be watching!” declared another. “It won’t be the same without you – I won’t be watching,” said another.

The 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing is due to start on BBC One this September.

