Former Strictly winner Aliona Vilani reacted to claims from one of her celeb partners on the BBC show by going to lawyers, it was previously claimed.

Pro dancer Aliona lifted the Glitterball trophy twice during her stint on the BBC One dance series. She first won the TV competition in 2011, alongside Harry Judd.

The year before Aliona placed second with Matt Baker. And she would also return to winning ways in 2015, when she and Jay McGuiness were victorious together.

However, the year after her first triumph, Aliona withdrew from the show before it really began after suffering a injury.

But her celeb partner from that run later alleged all may not have been as it seemed with the Russian performer. The row has resurfaced amid the BBC investigation into Strictly.

Johnny Ball… reveals all? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Johnny Ball’s time on BBC dance show Strictly

At the time of that 2012 series which Aliona missed out on being part of, her dance partner Johnny Ball was 74 – one of the oldest Strictly contestants ever.

He was the first celeb to exit the dance floor that year, which was ultimately won by Louis Smith and Flavia Cacace.

Although he and Aliona were matched up, they didn’t make it past rehearsals together, and Johnny went on to dance with Iveta Lukosiute.

But in October 2017, Johnny had some strong words concerning his Strictly experience.

Aliona Vilani was a Strictly pro between 2009 and 2015, winning twice (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly ‘fix’ allegation

Speaking to The Sun, Johnny alleged: “It was a fix and it broke my heart.”

He went on to claim: “Aliona fell on a flat floor in flat shoes and said she had broken her leg. The next day she flew to the South of France for a pre-arranged weekend with her boyfriend.”

Aliona fell on a flat floor in flat shoes and said she had broken her leg.

Johnny also claimed that Iveta devised a routine that was too difficult for him. He alleged: “When I was knocked out she said: ‘That’s funny, my contract ends on Tuesday.'”

Then, later on that month, Johnny said on Good Morning Britain: “Aliona supposedly broke her leg. She did not at all.”

Johnny Ball got to dance on Strictly… but it wasn’t long before he was eliminated (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star Aliona shared a statement

However, Aliona hit back.

She wrote: “I am aware that Johnny Ball has made allegations regarding my fractured ankle during 2012 SCD, which I strongly deny. I have instructed solicitors and am taking legal action in relation to his allegations.

“It’s therefore not appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Aliona appeared on the BBC dance programme as a pro dancer between 2009 and 2015.

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly Come Dancing for comment about The Sun’s story.

