Strictly winner Bill Bailey is set to make his first-ever appearance in McDonald & Dodds tonight (Sunday, August 4).

Tonight’s show will see the hit series’ fourth season come to an end.

Bill is in tonight’s episode of McDonald & Dodds (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Bill Bailey to make McDonald & Dodds debut

Tonight’s episode of McDonald & Dodds will see a very special guest make an appearance on the show.

Strictly 2020 champ Bill will be appearing.

He will be portraying the role of Paul Watt in the series finale. Not much else is known about his character – and no images of him in the role are available at the time of writing. So who is he? What role will be play in the story as a whole? It all remains to be seen…

Tonight will also mark the end of the fourth series.

However, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not there will be a fifth season of the show. We also don’t know what Bill’s barnet will look like during the show after he recently went for the chop!

Strictly star Bill Bailey undergoes hair transformation

Bill is known for his iconic long hair and goatee combo.

However, back in June, the 59-year-old star revealed on Instagram that he had undergone something of a transformation.

The comedian shared with his 360k followers that he had shaved his head!

“Had a bit of a trim for the summer,” he captioned the post. Fans were stunned – but most were loving it!

“May I just say…. PHWOAR!” Dawn French commented.

“I’m fairly sure that this is one of the signs of the apocalypse,” another follower joked.

“Can I just say why the heck did you wait so long. Looks blooming amazing,” a follower wrote.

‘Profound effect’ Bill’s teacher had on his life (Credit: ITV)

Bill on his ‘inspirational’ teacher

During an interview with Virgin Radio in June, Bill spoke about why he got into performing – and it’s all thanks to a teacher from his school.

“She encouraged me to play the piano, she encouraged me to perform in front of the school. I did a concert and things I would never have done, had it not been for her,” he said.

“I think that that was something which I still think now that had a profound effect on me throughout my entire life. Her encouragement meant that it gave me confidence to perform.

“That’s something which I still remember every time I step on stage. It’s such an important thing,” he then continued.

McDonald & Dodds airs on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm on Sunday, August 4.

