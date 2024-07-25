Brendan Cole was previously dubbed as “really nasty” by his former Strictly partner in a shocking old interview.

Dancer Brendan – who is on Pointless Celebrities this weekend (July 27) joined the glitzy BBC One show back in 2004 – but was famously axed in 2018. And over the years, he danced with some rather famous faces, including Emmerdale legend Claire King.

However, in a resurfaced interview, Claire claimed Brendan “ground down her confidence” during her stint on the show – and gave her “no moral support”.

Brendan Cole and Claire King on Strictly

Brendan and Claire appeared on series four of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2006. The pair ended up in sixth place.

However, in 2006, Claire lashed out at Brendan claiming he said some “really nasty things” about her to the press – and alleged he is “intolerant”.

He had no faith in me and certainly never did anything to boost my confidence.

Speaking to The People, Claire shared how she and Brendan “got off to a bad start from day one”.

Brendan Cole slammed by Strictly pro in resurfaced interview

The soap legend admitted that she always felt like “second-best” and claimed Brendan “never realised” she was in “agony every day” while training, due to her arthritis.

“He’s stunned we’ve even made it this far. He had no faith in me and certainly never did anything to boost my confidence. He’s had a very negative attitude,” Claire said at the time, as The Mirror reports.

Brendan Cole ‘said some nasty things’

Kim Tate actress Claire then claimed Brendan “ground down her confidence”, and said she was left hurt by his lack of support.

“He has said some really nasty things about me in the press like saying I stink of smoke. Yes, I do smoke but I’m always spraying perfume and eating mints. Nobody else has ever complained,” Claire added.

Talking about struggling with the routines, Claire explained: “I’m not a dancer and I needed someone to help me through it. It takes me longer than the younger contestants to pick things up and Brendan is very intolerant and impatient with me. He’s got a very short temper – both of us have.”

ED! UK has reached out to Brendan’s representatives for comment.

Strictly scandal

Claims about Brendan’s behaviour have reemerged amid a time of crisis for Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC show has been hit with various abuse and misconduct scandals.

Earlier this year, pro dancer Giovanni Pernice denied allegations of “abusive or threatening behaviour”. He won’t return for the new series.

Then, more recently, the BBC confirmed that Graziano Di Prima would not return either following allegations of misconduct against him.

He’s been accused of hitting, kicking and spitting at his 2023 celeb partner Zara McDermott. In a statement, he said “deeply regrets the events that led to my departure from Strictly”.

