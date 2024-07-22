Strictly tipped to be axed this year as BBC bosses have ‘almighty fight on their hands’ amid scandal

Strictly Come Dancing could be axed in 2024, according to the bookies.

For months, pro star Giovanni Pernice has found himself in the headlines due to allegations about his conduct.

And more recently, fellow pro Graziano Di Prima was sacked following accusations concerning his rehearsal methods.

But with new tabloid stories containing further allegations popping up on a daily basis, some observers have pondered whether the end may be in sight for Strictly, in the same year it celebrates 20 years on screen.

Now betideas.com have given their take on the ongoing scandal, offering odds on more departures from the BBC One dance contest – and whether it will continue at all.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has been under the press spotlight (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing latest

The bookmaker reckons there is a 2/1 chance the Strictly 2024 series might not happen. Additionally, they’ve given odds of 8/11 there won’t be a Strictly in 2025.

Conversely, betideas.com have priced the chances of Strictly occurring this year at 2/5.

Meanwhile, the odds of the show happening again in 2025 are 11/10.

However, betideas.com have also looked at another aspect that could affect the future of Strictly, considering whether the stars that front it could move on.

Could Claudia Winkleman or Tess Daly leave Strictly Come Dancing? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman Strictly news

That’s because betideas.com also ponders whether co-host Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman might step away from the show.

And the bookmakers have consequently offered odds of 5/4 for both stars doing just that.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “The BBC bosses have an almighty fight on their hands to keep this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing afloat, with rumours that presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman may quit the show making such efforts even harder.

BBC bosses have an almighty fight on their hands to keep this year’s Strictly afloat.

“The pair’s odds of 5/4 to depart the programme before this autumn’s series suggests there’s a strong chance of that happening. So keep an eye on the 2024 show’s odds of 2/1 to be axed altogether.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Ola Jordan’s response after claims Strictly celeb partner Steve Backshall ‘complained to BBC amid harsh treatment’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.