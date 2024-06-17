Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice has been making headlines over the past few months amid allegations over his behaviour behind the scenes on the BBC dance series.

Now, further claims are coming to light, leaving the Strictly dancer – who won’t take part in the 2024 series of the show – in more hot water.

Over the past few days, new allegations have seen Giovanni accused of making a lewd gesture at his celebrity partners. Claims have also surfaced that two ex-Met Police detectives are now involved in the BBC’s probe into Giovanni’s alleged behaviour.

But who has accused Giovanni and why? Keep reading for the full rundown…

Giovanni – seen with Rose Ayling-Ellis – has been a beloved dancing pro on Strictly for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

October 2023 – first accusations aimed at Strictly star Giovanni

During the 2023 series of Strictly, Giovanni was initially hit by accusations surrounding his partnership with Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington – who quit the series in October.

The actress withdrew on medical grounds. Despite this, headlines at the time suggested that the pair had been feuding behind the scenes.

A statement from Strictly at the time stated: “Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future.”

Giovanni also shared his own statement. He said: “Amanda… I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.”

However, Amanda didn’t pay tribute to Giovanni in wake of her exit. She wrote to Instagram: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants. They are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

Giovanni’s partnership with Amanda marked the beginning of the end of his time on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

January 2024

As 2024 rang in, as did more speculation. It was reported that Amanda had suffered PTSD and had even requested recordings of her rehearsal sessions with Giovanni.

A source alleged to The Sun at the time: “There is a feeling that the recordings will lift the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on Strictly. Things in rehearsals can become very tense. Giovanni is a perfectionist and he can be incredibly full-on.”

However, the BBC was quick to shoot down rumours of misconduct. Their statement read: “The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows.

“Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly.

I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour.

“Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production.”

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice’s partnership was hit by claims (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

March 2024

The trouble didn’t end there. According to MailOnline in March of this year, Giovanni’s ex Strictly dance partners Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh also had some bones to pick.

In fact, they were apparently “very unhappy” with how the BBC responded to reported complaints about their experiences with Giovanni.

They reportedly felt that Giovanni was “untouchable” due to the BBC’s treatment of him. However, the report claimed that this didn’t stop the trio from gathering for an “emotional” meeting where they discussed their individual experiences.

In March, Giovanni also addressed his training methods. Speaking on the Mirror‘s Invite Only podcast, Giovanni said of Amanda: “It’s a shame because, in my opinion, she could have gone all the way.”

He also said: “I am a perfectionist, 100%, but it comes from a perspective of caring. I think all of the professional dancers are in the same place. If you’re a professional dancer on one of these shows, you have to get these people looking the best they can on Saturday night.”

Faye reportedly also had struggles with Giovanni (Credit: SplashNews.com)

March 2024

Later in March, more claims came to light as a report alleged that Giovanni’s former dance partner Faye Tozer struggled to work with him.

According to a source at the time, Faye reportedly broke down into tears following an appearance together on spin-off show It Takes Two. The insider alleged how Giovanni’s “fiercely competitive” nature left singer Faye emotional and they reportedly butted heads during rehearsals.

Amanda Abbington reportedly cried during rehearsals (Credit: ITV)

May 2024

In May 2024, further reports alleged that Amanda had a “terrible experience” with Giovanni on the show. The report claimed that he stamped on Amanda’s foot during training.

An insider told The Sun: “Giovanni had a tough training method. Amanda would be bruised. Amanda had a terrible experience with Gio. She felt his behaviour was bullying and abrasive. She would be in tears as communication between them broke down.”

They went on to claim: “She tried every avenue to try and make it work. There would be crisis talks every Friday after producers watched back the video footage of their rehearsals but it would always end up toxic again by the end of the following week.

“Runners would check in on the training weekly and she would regularly be seen crying and feeling very sad and despondent. She desperately wanted it to work but invariably it would break down. An urgent medical condition eventually allowed her to quit.”

The BBC will investigate the allegations (Credit: YouTube)

May 17, 2024

On May 17, reports claimed that the BBC would investigate the accusations thrown at Giovanni.

A spokeswoman for legal firm Carter Ruck told The Sun: “There have been numerous serious complaints made to the BBC who are now in the process of evidence gathering. As it is still an ongoing matter no further comment can be made at this stage.”

A source also claimed: “These are troubled times for the BBC – this is a nightmare situation, frankly. Rumblings have been going on for months about allegations surrounding his behaviour but they steadfastly declined to launch any kind of investigation.

“It was only when three contestants, all allegedly deeply traumatised and upset by some of his training methods and behaviour, complained that any action was taken.”

Giovanni has faced quite a few allegations (Credit: ITV)

May 19, 2024

On May 19, a report in The Sun claimed that “at least one or two more celebs” could come forward with claims about Giovanni.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Numerous celebrities, all former partners of Gio’s, have been in contact with one another behind the scenes.”

The insider claimed that lawyers have “quietly been speaking to one or two other potential claimants”. They added: “In other words, more names could come out of the woodwork.”

May 20, 2024

Giovanni faced more claims from a former dance partner last month. Korina Travis, a professional dancer, has worked alongside dozens of Strictly pros – and was even previously considered for a role on the programme.

As reported by The Sun, Korina’s claims about Giovanni on Instagram have hinted that she too had a bad experience with him.

Posting in the comments section of an unknown post, Korina allegedly said: “I’ve known him for years as a fellow competitor and he has done horrendous things to me.”

She went on to say: “I will not speak about my experiences with him but I’m glad the world is seeing him for who he truly is. I’ll leave it at that.”

Meanwhile, a source has also added to the allegations. The insider stated: “With Gio, he is either on top form or you are in for a day of hell. He is a self-confessed perfectionist and this was inflicted across the cast and crews on the tours.

“Many have little positive to say about their experiences.”

Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘shocked’

Elsewhere, reports claimed that some of the Strictly cast “are relieved” Giovanni is leaving. In addition, his 2021 winning partner Rose Ayling-Ellis apparently feels “shocked”.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Rose is finding the whole situation really tough. She had a really great experience with Gio so is really shocked by it all.”

Giovanni won Strictly with Rose in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

May 22 – Amanda won’t leave anything unsaid in Strictly probe

According to reports, reports suggested the BBC was scouring “years of footage” in the wake of allegations regarding Giovanni’s conduct.

Amanda Abbington also allegedly stated that she would not leave anything “unsaid” during her sit-down with the BBC later on that week.

“Amanda believes she has a duty to ensure the truth comes out. There’s a suggestion this is all about Giovanni simply being a strict trainer and someone who pushes people too hard. It’s about a lot more than that,” a source speculated.

May 23 – Strictly host Tess Daly ‘feeling the pressure’

Strictly host Tess Daly was also said to be concerned about the future of the show amid the allegations.

According to Closer, Tess doesn’t “want it to look like she’s sitting on the fence, because she’s not”. The insider added: “Tess is really feeling the pressure right now. Strictly is like a family and Tess sees herself as the matriarch – but she’s had to tread extremely carefully since the claims against Giovanni surfaced, rather than jumping to any conclusions or anyone’s defence.

“She’s worried for everyone involved – she’s been trying to rally people and advise them in the best way she can. She knows there are some cast members supporting Giovanni and some that are not, and she doesn’t want it to look like she’s sitting on the fence, because she’s not.”

The same day, Anton Du Beke is reportedly told his travel series with Giovanni won’t be renewed.

Towards the end of the day, it emerges that Giovanni has instructed lawyers to act on his behalf.

May 28 – Strictly pro Giovanni ‘wanted rehearsals recorded’

New reports suggested that it wasn’t actually Amanda who wanted her rehearsals with Giovanni recorded. Instead, it’s claimed that Gio decided to ask for cameras to be present.

It’s claimed that, after being partnered with Amanda, he was concerned she would cause him “trouble”.

May 29: BBC confirms Giovanni Strictly probe

The BBC confirmed it is looking into the allegations levelled at Giovanni.

In a statement, it said: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high-profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint. That applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.”

It then concluded: “Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned. We will not be commenting further.”

June 2 – Amanda speaks out

A new month brought new claims about Giovanni’s behaviour by Amanda.

Shutting down claims it was Giovanni who wanted their rehearsals recorded, Amanda said: “I asked for them to be recorded, it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us.”

She went on to say: “You don’t understand how awful this all is. Giovanni’s fans have started trolling me now. I have had to come off social media and I’m getting death threats.

“All of this because I didn’t enjoy a television programme. I didn’t enjoy it because of all of this.”

June 6 – male celebrity joins complaint

The allegations against Giovanni gather pace as an unnamed male celebrity joins the complaint against him.

“He personally reached out to the women at the heart of this unfolding crisis, offering them his support and full backing.

“He has also been in touch with Carter-Ruck and told them what he knows, and shared his experiences. These experiences were, at times, very tricky,” claimed a source.

Amanda Abbington’s allegations against Giovanni have sparked a BBC probe (Credit: BBC)

June 10 – Giovanni’s Strictly departure confirmed

Strictly fans were left distraught as the 2024 pro dancer line-up was revealed. Giovanni’s name was absent from the list, confirming he has left the dance show.

The same day, claims emerge that a pro dancer on the show needed therapy after working with Giovanni.

“One of the dancers on the show found it so traumatising that they sought professional help. The show is unlike anything else on TV. The pressure on those taking part is huge and shouldn’t be underestimated.

“But Giovanni’s demanding behaviour behind the scenes took it up a notch and caused significant emotional distress. They were so upset by what happened they needed counselling to recover from the toll it took,” the insider claimed.

June 12: BBC staffers ‘back’ Giovanni amid Strictly exit

After his departure from the show was announced, BBC staffers were apparently left reeling. A number of staff are said to be “gutted” Giovanni has left the show.

“This series would be a lot more enjoyable for everyone if Gio was involved. There has been an immense amount of loyalty towards him from his BBC colleagues.

“We all thought it would go away but Amanda wasn’t going to let that happen. Nobody wanted this. Gio is adored by the show’s viewers.”

June 16: Lewd behaviour claims levelled at Strictly star Giovanni

More claims about Giovanni’s alleged behaviour came to light on June 16.

According to The Sun, the BBC inquiry has been told that Giovanni ‘made lewd gestures’ to his partners during training.

The team investigating the bullying allegations heard that he made Amanda feel distressed when telling her in a crude manner if she danced well in rehearsals.

A source claimed: “The BBC inquiry has been told Giovanni’s lewd behaviour wasn’t limited solely to Amanda — he did similar to other dance partners as well. It’s alleged he would grab his crotch in front of them if they did something good in rehearsals.”

June 17: Two ex-cops join inquiry

Latest reports have seen two ex Met Police detectives join the BBC inquiry.

A source claimed: “The BBC is taking this extremely seriously.”

They then added: “Two ex-Met cops are conducting all the interviews and have been tasked with gathering evidence — including texts and screenshots — which they will present to corporation executives.”

They then claimed: “Giovanni has not yet been spoken to.”

How Giovanni Pernice has addressed Strictly allegations

Giovanni hasn’t failed to defend himself. He hit back at the claims on May 18 with a statement shared to social media.

He said: “To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

“Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

He concluded: “Thank you all once again for your continued love and support! Giovanni.”

‘Thank you for your continued support’

Giovanni shared a second statement on June 16.

It read: “To my fans and followers, Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media. As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false.

“I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth. As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

“I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – you messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name.

“With love, Giovanni.”

