Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has publicly shown support for Giovanni Pernice as he continues to battle allegations about his conduct while filming the show.

Giovanni, 33, is allegedly under investigation after former contestants who were paired with him on Strictly have teamed up.

According to reports, Amanda Abbington, Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore held a “tearful summit” to speak about their “difficult experiences”.

Meanwhile, Giovanni is believed to be compiling evidence that will clear him of any wrongdoing.

And while his future on the show is yet to be revealed, it seems he has the support of judge Anton.

Anton and Giovanni have been friends for years (Credit: Terry Scott/Flynet/SplashNews.com)

Read more: Giovanni Pernice ‘dejected’ and ‘worried’ in public appearance amid Strictly allegations

Anton’s support for Strictly pal Giovanni

Anton and Giovanni – who have recently fronted a Spanish travel show together, Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain – are now joining forces for a new live tour.

In a new Instagram reel to promote the tour, the pair seem close, with Giovanni putting his arm across Anton’s shoulders.

Anton says: “First day of rehearsals, always my favourite day. Second day, less so.”

Giovanni laughs as he adds: “Because we have to remember everything we’ve done on day one.

“We are back on tour. We are back, it feels nice,” he continues as he pulls Anton in for a hug.

Anton agrees: “It feels nice,” before giving out information about when fans can see the pair live on stage.

He says: “We’re very, very excited, it’s going to be an amazing show. We’ve got the most amazing cast, our dancers and singers are remarkable.”

Giovanni adds: “The show is called Together, as you know, because whatever we do…”

Anton then pulls Giovanni closer as they say in unison: “We do it together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strictly Theatre Co (@strictlytheatreco)

Fans rally round Giovanni Pernice

Fans have shown their support for Giovanni, with many over the moon that he seemingly has support from Anton.

One wrote: “Stay strong Giovanni and so glad you have the wonderful Anton by your side.”

The pair have recently fronted a BBC travel show (Credit: BBC)

A second added: “So glad you’re there by Gio’s side.”

While a third said: “I’m glad Giovanni is getting support from fans and I can’t wait to see Anton & Giovanni ‘together’.”

A final fan wrote: “Stay strong Gio it just shows nton is standing by you. Keep dancing together.”

Read more: Giovanni Pernice given boost after it’s ‘confirmed’ his tour with Anton Du Beke will go ahead

What do you make of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.