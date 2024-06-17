New reports suggest the Strictly Come Dancing probe into allegations surrounding Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour have taken a new turn.

Giovanni has been accused of “abusive and threatening behaviour” towards his dance partners. The claims are something he strongly denies. However, he is not taking part in this year’s series of the show.

Now, it’s been claimed that the BBC has hired two former Met Police detectives to join the investigation into the allegations.

Amanda Abbington’s allegations against Giovanni have sparked a BBC probe (Credit: BBC)

Latest on Strictly probe into Giovanni Pernice allegations

Giovanni Pernice has been under scrutiny since last autumn, when Amanda Abbington announced her early departure from Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

At the time, she said she was leaving the BBC show due to “medical reasons”. She then claimed she had PTSD as a result of appearing on the show. More recently, she has branded fan-favourite Giovanni “nasty”.

The BBC has revealed that it has launched a probe into the allegations levelled at Giovanni, reportedly by three of his female celebrity partners. More recently, it was reported that a male celebrity also came forward.

Giovanni Pernice isn’t taking part in this year’s Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

‘They’re conducting interviews and gathering evidence’

Now, speaking to The Sun, one insider has claimed that two former detectives are part of the BBC’s probe.

It is understood they have interviewed at least one female complainant. Another two are due to be seen in the coming days as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour.

A source claimed: “The BBC is taking this extremely seriously.” They then added: “Two ex-Met cops are conducting all the interviews and have been tasked with gathering evidence — including texts and screenshots — which they will present to corporation executives.”

They then claimed: “Giovanni has not yet been spoken to.”

Giovanni issues new statement

Over the weekend, Giovanni posted a new statement on social media. In it, he hit back at the allegations. As well as that, he reaffirmed that he will continue to fight to clear his name.

ED! has contacted reps for Giovanni and the BBC for comment.

