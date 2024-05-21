Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is facing further allegations about his behaviour from a dancer he’s worked with at private functions.

Korina Travis is a pro dancer who was once considered for a role on the BBC dance show. She’s now performing for ballroom company Burn The Floor, working alongside dozens of Strictly pros.

However, in a comment on Instagram seen by The Sun, Korina has launched an astonishing attack on Giovanni in the midst of claims the BBC has launched a probe into his behaviour towards his celebrity dance partners.

Giovanni Pernice is facing fresh allegations about his behaviour away from Strictly (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice facing fresh ‘horrendous’ behaviour allegations

Posting in the comments section of an unknown post, Korina alleged: “I’ve known him for years as a fellow competitor and he has done horrendous things to me.”

I’m glad the world is seeing him for who he truly is.

However, she said she wouldn’t reveal what Giovanni was actually said to have done.

“I will not speak about my experiences with him but I’m glad the world is seeing him for who he truly is. I’ll leave it at that.”

‘He’s either on top form or you’re in for a day of hell’

Elsewhere, a source who worked with dancers who performed with Giovanni on his stage tours claimed Korina’s experience was echoed by others.

They claimed one female dancer was left exhausted by “gruelling repeat numbers” in rehearsals and one male pro had a bust-up with Gio about the “lack of breaks”.

The insider claimed: “With Gio, he is either on top form or you are in for a day of hell. He is a self-confessed perfectionist and this was inflicted across the cast and crews on the tours. Many have little positive to say about their experiences.”

ED! has contacted Gio's reps for comment.

Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice hits back

Earlier this week the pro dancer broke his silence on the claims.

He said: “I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.”

It’s been claimed that Giovanni has stepped down from his role on Strictly amid the backlash.

