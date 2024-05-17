Giovanni Pernice flees the country on sun-soaked trip with new girlfriend amid Strictly quit claims

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has headed off to Dubai with girlfriend Molly Brown as rumours fly that he’s quit the BBC dance show.

The BBC issued a statement earlier today, stating that the professional dancers for the 2024 series would be announced in “due course”.

However, according to sources, Giovanni has quit the show after three of his ex partners called his behaviour into question.

Strictly pro Giovanni heads to Dubai

Giovanni has now been pictured enjoying a sun-soaked holiday with Molly. She shared several pictures and videos of Giovanni, where he looked relaxed and happy. She captioned the pics: “Let me tell you about my best friend.”

He responded in the comments, saying: “I love you [red heart emoji] like a lot.”

Molly also posted pictures of herself posing by a rooftop pool a few days earlier. She captioned the pictures: “Cloud 22.”

Giovanni commented and said: “What a view.” She then replied: “Your favourite view.”

Yesterday, Molly appeared to be in a new sun-soaked destination, but she didn’t reveal if Giovanni was with her.

Giovanni has faced backlash following his partnership with Amanda Abbington (Credit: Splash News)

Giovanni ‘quits’ BBC dance show

Earlier today (May 17), it was reported that Giovanni has quit Strictly.

A source said: “Gio feels the scrutiny on him has become too much, and now is the time to make a fresh start. He wants to focus on other TV projects, and feels he’s achieved all he can on Strictly, having won the trophy back in 2021 and reaching the final an unprecedented four times.”

They added: “He remains adamant he’s done nothing wrong other than being a hard taskmaster, but knows his style of training isn’t to everyone’s liking — especially in this day and age.

“He has a lot of other exciting projects in the pipeline right now, and he’s just super-excited to get cracking on them. This, now, is his priority.”

The BBC said: “The Professional Dancers for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 will be announced in due course.”

