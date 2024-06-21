Strictly star Giovanni Pernice set to leave the UK as pro ‘in talks to join Italian version of show’: ‘He wants a fresh start’

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Giovanni Pernice is after a “fresh start” back home in Italy, it’s been claimed.

The professional dancer has been at the centre of a BBC investigation into his alleged behaviour backstage at the dance show.

And now, after it was announced that he wouldn’t be taking part in the 2024 series of the BBC dance show, it’s been reported that he could be leaving Blighty entirely to head back to Italy to appear in his home country’s version of the series.

Giovanni Pernice is apparently in talks to return home to the Italian version of Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Giovanni Pernice to keep dancing in Italy?

According to sources speaking to the Daily Mail, Giovanni is in talks to appear on Italy’s version of Dancing With the Stars.

The source alleged: “Giovanni is in advanced talks to join the Italian version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars.

“Bosses are really keen to sign him as a judge given his fame and status in the UK but are also open to the dancer performing as a professional, if he still wants to compete.

“It’s a great move for Giovanni, who has weighed up the possibility of doing shows like I’m A Celeb, but dance will always be his passion. All he wants is a fresh start and to join Dancing with the Stars in Italy will certainly give him the new chapter he’s been hoping for.”

ED! has contacted reps for Giovanni for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Strictly news: Giovanni vows to ‘clear his name’

The embattled star has always denied the allegations levelled at him following a complaint from 2023 partner Amanda Abbington.

Recently, she branded Giovanni “nasty”. However, he has vowed to “clear his name” in two defiant statements.

His devastated fans, meanwhile, have threatened to “boycott” the 2024 series of the dance show as a result of his exit.

