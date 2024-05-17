Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is “sitting on his decision” to leave the show amid claims an “internal memo” showing a list of the show’s professional dancers does not include the Italian dancer’s name.

Tyler West, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2022, made the claims while talking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine today (May 17).

And, while Tyler noted that there has been “no official news” from the BBC or Giovanni, he reckons it’s “unlikely” Giovanni will dance on the 2024 series.

Strictly news: Giovanni Pernice’s name ‘not on pro dancers list’

Tyler said to Christine: “There’s been no official news from the BBC or Giovanni. But there was an internal memo that went around of the professional dancers and his name was not included on the list.”

He was an integral part of the show but these things come to an end sometimes.

He added: “Now, he’s been on the show a long time. He joined in 2015. He’s been in the final four times, he’s won it once with Rose [Ayling-Ellis], he’s been an integral part of the show without a doubt from the beginning. It’s coming up to the 20th anniversary now of the series.

“There were a lot of strong rumours that came out at the end of last year after he was partnered with Amanda Abbington. And then all of a sudden it triggered an eruption of various different rumours and reports.”

‘Natural shelf life’

After appearing on the show himself, Tyler said that he knows the pressures that it can bring. He added: “Being on that show as a dancer, it’s a lot. Being on that show, the pressure, at least for the contestant, let alone being a professional dancer and having to develop all these partnerships…”

“There’s probably a natural shelf life isn’t there,” Christine chipped in.

Tyler concluded: “He’s on holiday sitting on the decision at the moment but it’s unlikely he’s going to change his mind.

“He was an integral part of the show but these things come to an end sometimes,” he then added sadly.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment. A rep said earlier today: “The Professional Dancers for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 will be announced in due course.”

