BBC bosses ‘hope for closure that Strictly desperately needs’ amid verdict on Giovanni Pernice ‘bullying’ probe

The BBC reportedly hopes the verdict from the forthcoming ‘bullying’ investigation into Giovanni Pernice will ‘draw a line’ under the Strictly Come Dancing media controversy.

The results from the probe are expected to be shared imminently, with Giovanni Pernice said to believe rehearsal footage will clear his name.

Furthermore, according to Mirror Online, insiders reportedly claim the release of the report means names for the 2024 series of Strictly can soon be announced.

Amanda Abbington was partnered with Giovanni Pernice for Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice probe

A source said: “It’s hoped that matters will be decided before then and everyone can move on, and we can start getting excited about the new names attached to the show instead of it being dogged by controversy.”

However, an insider is also quoted by the tabloid as claiming that might not be the case.

The BBC hope that this report will bring the closure the show desperately needs.

They are said to have said: “The BBC hope that this report will bring the closure the show desperately needs although truth be told that is quite an optimistic outlook and the reality could be very different.”

Giovanni Pernice and Laura Whitmore rehearsing in 2016 (Credit: YouTube)

Giovanni Pernice latest

The investigation was prompted following claims about Giovanni’s behaviour alongside his 2023 celebrity partner Amanda Abbington. He has previously denied any suggestion of “abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Over the weekend, another former previous dance partner of Giovanni’s told social media followers she’d “raised concerns” in 2016.

Laura Whitmore said she hadn’t made an official complaint but did provide ‘evidence of her experience’.

She said on Instagram: “Misinformation is being put into the press so I want to set the record straight.

“Victim blaming must stop or we will never get better. I’ve tried to speak up in the correct way. I know the BBC and all outlets continue to do their best to be better. But for that to happen we must speak up.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Strictly Come Dancing for comment on the Mirror’s claims.

